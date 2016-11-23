Technavio has announced the top seven leading vendors in their recentglobal commercial drone-enabled services marketreport. This research report also lists 20 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The commercial drone-enabled services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.47% during the forecast period. Although the use of commercial drone-enabled services is permitted in various sectors such as construction and media and entertainment, the FAA in the US and European Aviation Safety Agency in Europe banned the use of commercial drones in the transportation and logistics segment. The ban was implemented to maintain the security of citizens. Countries were denied permission to fly drones for commercial purposes because of the limited availability of staff for air traffic management and concerns about increasing air traffic.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global commercial drone-enabled services market is one of the fastest-growing markets and is highly competitive, with the presence of several vendors. Intense competition, rapid technological advances, and frequent changes in consumer preferences present significant risks for vendors. To survive and succeed in this extremely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

"Vendors offer a variety of benefits such as innovative product features, low-cost products, a guarantee of high-quality images, and the easy availability of products. To sustain in the competitive market, vendors must develop new ideas and technologies and stay up-to-date with the emerging technologies. DJI is the largest company that is operating in the segment with revenues nearly six times than the current market cap," says Ujjwal Doshi, a lead internet and e-commerceanalyst from Technavio.

Top seven commercial drone-enabled services market vendors

3D Robotics

3D Robotics is a leading designer and manufacturer of commercial and recreational UAVs. The company is one of the renowned manufacturers of commercial drones, fixed-wing UAVs based on the ArduPilot platform, and ready-to-fly quadcopters for aerial photography and mapping. The company's products find applications in various industries that include construction, insurance, mapping, agriculture, telecom, and public safety. 3D Robotics is also a founding member of Dronecode, which is an open-source UAV platform. The company also develops flight controllers that help in controlling and stabilizing multirotor drones.

AeroVironment

AeroVironment offers small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The company offers commercial UAS solutions that includes Qube, Raven, Wasp AE, and Puma AE. The company's solutions are used for applications in the agricultural segment. They are used to monitor crops for ripeness; inspect crops for diseases, harmful insects, and nutritional deficiencies; and pesticide distribution. The company is focusing on developing safe, innovate, and reliable new solutions during the forecast period.

DJI

DJI, Dà-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology, is a developer and manufacturer of camera-based commercial drones and its hardware peripherals. The product lines cover high-end UAV flight control systems and ground control systems, professional aerial photography drone platforms, commercial Gimbal systems, intelligent model aircraft products, and the high-precision control module. Its key product line includes a Phantom line of camera-based quadcopters.

Leptron

Leptron focuses on designing, manufacturing, and distributing drones in the military, surveillance, agriculture, and mining sectors. The drones are technologically advanced and easy to operate. The company focuses on creating and developing innovative drones that can carry larger loads, have a longer range, and can reach higher altitudes. The drones are also capable of withstanding harsh environmental conditions. The company has a patented technology that specializes in developing user-friendly and easy-to-operate drones. Furthermore, the drones help in the easy collection and analysis of data for use in industries such as infrastructure and military.

Parrot

Parrot is a French manufacturer of wireless products. The company designs, develops, and markets UAVs that connect with smartphones or tablets, and AR/VR headsets. The company is currently focused on automotive, civil drones, and connected objects. Parrot is expanding on the UAV market with the Parrot AR Drone, a quadcopter piloted via Wi-Fi and using augmented reality, thereby developing new solutions to address the UAV market for professional use. The company manufactures a wide array of drones and is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris since 2006.

PrecisionHawk

PrecisionHawk manufactures and sells UAS that collect and process data. Its offerings include in-flight diagnostic/monitoring and artificial intelligence solutions. Its products are used in the agriculture, environment and climate, and infrastructure sectors. One of the prominent products of the company is a commercial drone called Lancaster. It is an autonomous and fixed-wing drone designed specially to gather high-quality data with the help of sensors.

Trimble UAS

Trimble UAS, formerly known as Gatewing, offers UAS such as UX5 HP UX5, and ZX5. They are used in the construction, agriculture, mining, disaster relief, conservation, engineering, and forestry sectors. The company launched its first commercial drone Gatewing X100 in 2010. It was designed mainly for terrain mapping and surveying. Trimble Navigation acquired Gatewing in 2012. It started manufacturing drones for various industries such as construction and agriculture. In 2013, the company manufactured Trimble UX5, which was designed specifically for aerial imaging.

