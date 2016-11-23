OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Patented Medicine Prices Review Board

The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) is pleased to announce the reappointment of Dr. Mitchell Levine of Hamilton, Ontario as Vice-chairperson of the Board for a second five-year term. Dr. Levine was reappointed by His Excellency the Governor General in Council, on the recommendation of the Minister of Health, the Honourable Jane Philpott, following an open, transparent and merit-based selection process.

Dr. Mitchell Levine, Professor in the departments of Medicine and Clinical Epidemiology and Biostatistics in the Faculty of Health Sciences at McMaster University and Director of the Centre for Evaluation of Medicines at St. Joseph's Healthcare in Hamilton, was first appointed Vice-chairperson of the Board in March 2011.

Quick Facts

-- The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board is an independent quasi- judicial body with a regulatory mandate to protect the interests of Canadian consumers by ensuring the prices of patented medicines sold in Canada are not excessive. -- Patented Medicine Prices Review Board members are part-time, Governor in Council appointees who preside over hearings into allegations of excessive pricing brought by Board Staff against patent-holding pharmaceutical companies. -- Patented Medicine Prices Review Board members are chosen for their particular experience, expertise, and qualifications: past and current members have been drawn from various relevant professional backgrounds including medicine, pharmacology, pharmacy, law, public health, and academia. -- Patented Medicine Prices Review Board members are appointed for a period of five years, and may be reappointed for a second five-year term.

Quotes

"I am honoured to continue serving as Vice-chair of the Board and look forward to helping the PMPRB realize its vision of a sustainable pharmaceutical system where payers have the information they need to make smart reimbursement choices and Canadians can afford the patented medicines they need to live healthy and productive lives."

Dr. Mitchell Levine

Vice-chairperson, Patented Medicine Prices Review Board

Associated Links

-- Order in Council (Privy Council Office)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired) - 613-957-4373

Follow us on Twitter: @PMPRB_CEPMB

Contacts:

Sofie McCoy-Astell

Manager, Communications

Patented Medicine Prices Review Board

613-960-9728

Sofie.McCoy-Astell@pmprb-cepmb.gc.ca



