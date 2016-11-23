

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he intends to nominate charter school advocate and Republican mega-donor Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary.



In a statement announcing his decision, Trump described DeVos as a 'brilliant and passionate education advocate.'



'Under her leadership we will reform the U.S. education system and break the bureaucracy that is holding our children back so that we can deliver world-class education and school choice to all families,' Trump said.



DeVos, who currently heads the American Federation for Children, said she is honored to work with Trump on his vision to make American education great again.



'The status quo in education is not acceptable,' DeVos said. 'Together, we can work to make transformational change that ensures every student in America has the opportunity to fulfill his or her highest potential.'



DeVos is the second woman Trump has picked for his cabinet after announcing his intent to nominate South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations earlier in the day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX