JOHNS CREEK, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight has been honored with two first place awards for its excellent 2015 safety record. Saia drivers placed first in the "General Commodities LTL/Local Division, Over 100 Million Miles Category" and first in the "General Commodities Linehaul Division, Over 100 Million Miles Category" in the American Trucking Associations (ATA) annual National Truck Safety Contest.

"We are so proud of our drivers," said Saia Director of Safety Karla Staver. "Their professionalism and dedication to safety is phenomenal. We are honored that their hard work has again been recognized. Customers consistently tell us that we have some of the best drivers in the industry."

The winners were announced at the ATA Safety Management Council's Safety and Human Resources National Conference and Exhibition.

Saia's commitment to safety includes ongoing employee training, application of the Smith System defensive driving techniques, use of a lane departure warning system and other advanced technology, which assists drivers in preventing collisions, rollovers, and loss-of-control accidents, as well as participation in the ATA's Safety Council.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), with 2015 revenues of $1.2 billion, offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. The company operates 148 terminals in 34 states and is home to the industry-exclusive Customer Service Indicators and Xtreme Guarantee. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia employs 9,000 people nationwide. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record. For more information on Saia or any of the service groups, visit www.saiacorp.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3084287



For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Communications

Phone: 770-232-4069

E-mail jjump@saia.com



