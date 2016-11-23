Australian Doctor Graham Forward is a Winner of Hamdan Award for Volunteers in Humanitarian Medical Services

DUBAI, UAE, November 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences recently announced in Dubai that Dr. Graham Forward from Australia, is a winner of the Hamdan Award for Volunteers in Humanitarian Medical Services.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161123/442387 )

The Patron of the Award, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and the UAE Minister of Finance, will honor Dr. Forward in a grand ceremony to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 14 December, alongside with 14 personalities and organizations from USA, UK, France, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco.

"In 2005, and in response to the emergency medical requirements resulting from the 2004 tsunami, Dr. Graham Forward established the "Australian Doctors for Africa" organization (ADFA). The organization provides volunteering orthopaedic medical teams to furnish medical assistance and support to communities in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Tulear (Madagascar) and Hargeisa in Somaliland", according to the report that was recently issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences.

"To this initial specialty service, Gastroenterology, Urology, Paediatrics and Cardiology services have now been added to the activities of his organization", the report mentioned.

Notably, Dr. Graham Forward completed his medical training at the University of Western Australia in 1986 and pursued his postgraduate studies in orthopedics.

He has been a practicing orthopaedic surgeon in Western Australia in both the private and the public sectors, which involved working with indigenous communities in Broome, Derby and Christmas Islands.

Beside Dr. Graham Forward, the Hamdan Award for Volunteers in Humanitarian Medical Services has been bestowed upon two other winners namely; the Emirates Airlines Foundation from the United Arab Emirates, and the MSF foundation, France.

Throughout the various terms of Hamdan Medical Award, the Hamdan International Award for Volunteers in Humanitarian Medical Services has been awarded, with a total value of AED 300,000 per term, to personalities or organizations, doctors or others, who provide important humanitarian services. This type of the Awards is dedicated to those who significantly contribute to alleviating the suffering of a large number of human beings subjected to exceptional circumstances such as epidemics, famine, wars and natural disasters.

Since its establishment till now, the Hamdan International Award for Volunteers in Humanitarian Medical Services has been awarded to 28 personalities and organizations from all over the world.

Contact:

Amany Al-OKda

tel: +971-43986777

amany@hmaward.org.ae



