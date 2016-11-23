MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services that improve the lives of everyday Canadians, is pleased to announce Andrea Fiederer, Executive Vice President and CMO has been named a Women's Executive Network (WXN) 2016 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winner.

Launched in 2003, the Top 100 Awards celebrate the incredible accomplishments of Canada's top female executive talent as well as their organizations and networks. Andrea Fiederer, who will receive the Scotiabank Corporate Executives award, will be honoured during a gala celebration at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on November 24th.

In January 2015, Andrea joined goeasy as Senior Vice President and CMO. Since then, she has had a profound impact on the organization by helping the company grow through innovative marketing strategies that have further established goeasy in the marketplace and led to significant growth in brand awareness.

Andrea also helped introduce goeasy's Women in Leadership program that is designed to support women across all areas of the organization. Through education, career development, mentorship and support, goeasy is committed to creating the necessary conditions and opportunities to help women grow and develop within the organization and beyond.

President & CEO David Ingram commentated, "On behalf of our entire team at goeasy, I congratulate Andrea for being selected for this prestigious award. Her engaging charisma, relentless curiosity combined with being a highly innovative marketing executive make her a leader who understands the business context of any discussion. I can say without hesitation that Andrea is extremely deserving of this recognition."

The Top 100 Awards serve to recognize talented leaders in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors and to inspire the current and next generation to push the boundaries of what's possible.

"Women are not just leading companies, headlines and new deals, we're doing so in record numbers. In addition to closing the gender gap for participation in post-secondary education and the workforce, we're excelling at the top levels of every sector," says WXN Owner and CEO, Sherri Stevens. "When WXN created Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards, part of the purpose was celebration. By recognizing a community of now 939 remarkable women, we get the opportunity to look back and appreciate the hard work and hurdle jumping it took to get here."

Andrea Fiederer joins a prestigious community of past Award Winners, including Canada's most iconic women trailblazers: Margaret Atwood, best-selling author; Dr. Roberta Bondar, astronaut; Arlene Dickinson, chief executive officer, Venture Communications; Christine Magee, president, Sleep Country Canada; Michaelle Jean, former Governor General of Canada; Heather Reisman, founder and chief executive officer, Indigo Books & Music; and, Kathleen Taylor, chair of the board, Royal Bank of Canada.

The full list of WXN's 2016 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners can be found at https://www.wxnetwork.com/top-100/top-100-winners/.

About goeasy:

goeasy Ltd. is a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services that improve the lives of everyday Canadians. Today, goeasy Ltd. serves its customers through two key operating divisions, easyhome and easyfinancial. easyhome is Canada's largest lease-to-own company, offering brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through both corporate and franchise stores. easyfinancial is the leading provider of alternative financial services, offering consumer loans between $500-$15,000, and is supported by a strong central credit adjudication process and industry leading risk analytics. easyfinancial also operates an indirect lending channel, offering loan products to consumers at the point-of-sale of third party merchants. Both operating divisions of goeasy Ltd. offer the highest level of customer service and enable customers to transact through a national store and branch network of over 175 easyhome Leasing and 200 easyfinancial locations across Canada and through its online and mobile eCommerce enabled platforms.

goeasy Ltd. is listed on the TSX under the symbol 'GSY'. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com.

About the Women's Executive Network (WXN)

At WXN, we inspire smart women to lead. WXN delivers innovative networking, mentoring, professional and personal development to inform, inspire, connect and recognize our global community of more than 22,000 women, men and their organizations. WXN enables our partners and corporate members to become and to be recognized as employers of choice and leaders in the advancement of women.

Founded in 1997, WXN is Canada's leading organization dedicated to the advancement and recognition of women in management, executive, professional and board roles. WXN is led by CEO Sherri Stevens, owner of the award-winning, multi-million dollar Workforce Management Company Stevens Resource Group Inc., which she established in 1990. In 2008, WXN launched in Ireland, followed by London, UK in 2015, creating an international community of female leaders.

More information and details are available at www.wxnetwork.com or www.top100women.ca.

