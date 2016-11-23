Company announcement n0 64/2016- 23 November 2016



Below please find Royal Unibrew A/S' Financial Calendar for 2017.



8 March 2017 Annual Report 2016 ------------------------------------------------------------------ 27 April 2017 Interim Report for 1 January - 31 March 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------ 27 April 2017 Annual General Meeting 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------ 21 August 2017 Interim Report for 1 January - 30 June 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------ 22 November 2017 Interim Report for 1 January - 30 September 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------



Please direct any queries to me at tel. +45 56 77 15 05.



Yours sincerely



Royal Unibrew A/S



Lars Jensen



CFO



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=605750