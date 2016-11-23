Gwen Jackson Releases Educational Children's Picture Book Inspired By Navajo Culture





Lump Lump & The Blanket of Dreams Paints a Spectacular Picture of a Journey Through Southwest Landscapes & Navajo Folklore

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Have you ever resisted sleep because the world is just too exciting? Just like every child, Lump Lump the bear cub loathes going to bed after an active day. However, Lump Lump is looking at something more dismal than bedtime: hibernation - just when life's starting to get interesting!

Photo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161122/442303

Only the rumor of a mysterious 'blanket of dreams' can entice him to journey into a place he initially resists. This Native American bedtime story is about friendship, Navajo folklore, and the weaving of a blanket that brings everything together.

Written with the idea that parents would read aloud and discuss it with their kids, Lump Lump and the Blanket of Dreamsattracts all ages with Navajo weaving references and eye-popping color artwork throughout.

Lump Lump and the Blanket of Dreams encourages understanding and promotes cultural connections through a picture book bedtime story with the rare ability to interest both adults and children alike.

Acclaim for Lump Lump and the Blanket of Dreams: Inspired by Navajo Culture and Folklore

"There are many sweet, non-insistent lessons gathered into this tale drawn from Navajo tradition..." Sandy MacDonald, Booklist

"Lump Lump...will easily move beyond the category of 'picture book read-aloud' and into the realm of Native American studies (especially as the author intends to support it with lesson plans and ELL materials, produced in conjunction with language arts, wildlife biologist, and Native American cultural specialists)."Midwest Book Review

About the Author

Gwen Jackson (www.gwenjacksonstories.com) graduated from the University of Michigan with an M.A. in psychology.Her extensive travels have reinforced her innate love of history, anthropology, and humanity.

Lump Lump and the Blanket of Dreams is an educational Navajo story produced in collaboration with Navajo weaver Barbara Teller Ornelas, who contributed a blanket to the story line for illustration and who also served as a consultant for the story. Ms. Ornelas' weavings appear in theSmithsonian, the British Museum and many other galleries.

Available for purchase at:

http://www.friesenpress.com/bookstore/title/119734000019810772/Gwen-Jackson-Lump-Lump-and-the-Blanket-of-Dreams

https://www.amazon.com/Lump-Blanket-Dreams-Inspired-Folklore-ebook/dp/B01M3P8651

http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/lump-lump-and-the-blanket-of-dreams-gwen-jackson/1124752023?ean=9781460264386