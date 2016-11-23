Five Pillars of Digitization Set to Transform the Automotive Industry





Complimentary Frost & Sullivan analyst briefing identifies emerging technologies disrupting the automotive sector

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Nov. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN: Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at 11:00 AM EST LOCATION: Online, complimentary registration available at: http://frost.ly/15b SPEAKERS: Frost & Sullivan Intelligent Mobility Senior Partner Sarwant Singh, Mobility Research Manager Praveen Chandrasekar, Chief Security Architect and Founder of Irdeto's Cloakware for Automotive Security Solution, Stacy Janes, Mahindra Group Senior Vice President of Digital Innovation and E-Commerce Jaspreet Bindra.

The rapid pace of digitization is transforming the component hardware-driven automotive sector to a software- and solutions-focused industry, accelerated by consumers' evolving digital lifestyle expectations and demands for new and innovative services. The future roadmap of digitization in the automotive sector is expected to move rapidly from "digital services" to "car-as-a-service" to "mobility-as-a-service," transforming the car into an element of a connected living solution by 2030. The briefing will reveal why companies must adopt custom digital initiatives to successfully leverage their software investments, open new avenues and enable automotive companies to easily expand and adopt best practices in new markets.

Attend this webinar to:

Discover which new business opportunities are likely to evolve from the emergence of new technologies, mobility services and connected cars with respect to digitalization

Preview key automotive industry disruptors across digitization pillars

View a snapshot of OEM and Tier 1 activities in the digital space

Understand who will take the lead on driving digital initiatives.

The briefing will help OEM's and Tier 1 suppliers identify key technologies that will act as a differentiator with the potential to disrupt their company's business model in medium and long term. Once identified, audience must learn how those game-changing technologies will impact their core business.

Supporting Quotes:

"Frost & Sullivan has identified five key pillars across which Digitization in the automotive industry will take effect, but most interestingly these pillars are expected to bring in investments in the tune of $80 billion plus by 2025," said Frost & Sullivan Mobility Research Manager Praveen Chandrasekar."Few of these pillars like mobility-as-a-service, are expected to usher in new business models for vehicle manufacturers to become a part of the larger transportation ecosystem and some like digitization of the supply chain are more focused on process improvement and gaining visibility. This webinar by Frost & Sullivan will outline some of the key opportunities emerging in this digital landscape and how vehicle manufacturers and their ecosystem need to evolve to make the best of it.

Registration

To attend the briefing, you can register by visiting: http://frost.ly/15b

For further information email clarissa.castaneda@frost.com your full name, job title, company name, company telephone number, company email address and website, city, state and country.

Receive a recorded version of the briefing anytime by submitting the aforementioned contact details.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

Our "Growth Partnership" supports clients by addressing these opportunities and incorporating two key elements driving visionary innovation: The Integrated Value Proposition and The Partnership Infrastructure.

The Integrated Value Proposition provides support to our clients throughout all phases of their journey to visionary innovation including: research, analysis, strategy, vision, innovation and implementation.

provides support to our clients throughout all phases of their journey to visionary innovation including: research, analysis, strategy, vision, innovation and implementation. The Partnership Infrastructure is entirely unique as it constructs the foundation upon which visionary innovation becomes possible. This includes our 360 degree research, comprehensive industry coverage, career best practices as well as our global footprint of more than 40 offices.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

Contact Us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Clarissa Castañeda

Frost & Sullivan

+1.210.477.8481

clarissa.castaneda@frost.com





