TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) announced today that it has been selected as a 2016 CIX Public Top 20 Most Innovative Company. The CIX (Canadian Innovation Exchange) Public Top 20 is a unique program designed to showcase Canada's most innovative public technology companies. This program is unique to any other showcase event in Canada as the selection committee evaluated and rated the hottest companies based primarily on their innovation.

FTG was selected as a Top 20 most innovative company from hundreds of Canadian small and midcap Tech companies.

"We are honored to be selected for such an outstanding award by the Canadian Innovation Exchange. At FTG, we innovate to drive growth and continuously improve everything we do. We stress quality, productivity, growth and best practices. We move with creativity, speed, agility and embrace change. We have the courage to take risks and grow by learning from our successes and failures," stated Brad Bourne, President and CEO of FTG. He added, "At all FTG's sites, we are committed to innovation and improvement. Being recognized as one of the Top 20 most innovative company inspires us to continue investing in our people, processes and tools to continue to improve all our metrics and exceed the expectations of all our stakeholders."

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Hudson, New Hampshire and a joint venture in Tianjin, China. FTG Aerospace manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fort Worth, Texas and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

