

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ctrip.com International Ltd. (CTRP) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit came in at RMB0.58 billion, or RMB1.15 per share. This was down from RMB2.55 billion, or RMB6.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 75.2% to RMB5.57 billion. This was up from RMB3.18 billion last year.



Ctrip.com International Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB0.58 Bln. vs. RMB2.55 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -77.3% -EPS (Q3): RMB1.15 vs. RMB6.99 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -83.5% -Revenue (Q3): RMB5.57 Bln vs. RMB3.18 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 75.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX