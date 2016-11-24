

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.1.



That's down from 51.4 in October, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Among the individual components, output, new orders, new export orders, employment, input prices and stocks of purchases all were in expansion territory.



Backlogs of work, stocks of finished goods and quantities of purchases contracted.



