

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 55 points or 1.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,240-point plateau, and the market may extend its losses on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat following mixed economic data and a mild decline in the price of crude oil. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the telecoms, property stocks and resource plays were mitigated by support from the financial sector.



For the day, the index dipped 7.22 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 3,241.14 after trading between 3,231.59 and 3,262.88. The Shenzhen Component Index slid 0.11 percent to end at 10,973.80.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.63 percent, while Bank of China added 0.58 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gained 0.45 percent, China Life skidded 1.19 percent, China Unicom tumbled 3.01 percent, China Shenhua dropped 1.81 percent, PetroChina retreated 1.04 percent and Vanke fell 0.29 percent.



The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.



The NASDAQ eased 5.67 points or 0.1 percent to 5,380.68, while the Dow rose 59.31 points or 0.3 percent to 19,083.18 and the S&P 500 added 1.78 points or 0.1 percent to 2,204.72.



Traders were presented with a slew of U.S. economic data, including Commerce Department reports showing a jump in durable goods orders and a fall in new home sales in October.



The Labor Department also noted a rebound in weekly jobless claims, while the University of Michigan said its reading on consumer sentiment in November came in higher than estimated.



Traders largely shrugged off the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, which said most Fed officials expect it to become appropriate to raise interest rates relatively soon.



Following Tuesday's pullback, the price of crude oil saw further downside on Wednesday. Crude oil for January delivery edged down $0.07 to $47.96 a barrel after dipping $0.21 to $48.03 a barrel in the previous session.



