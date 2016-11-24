VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) - Following a series of ratification meetings, the Telecommunications Workers Union, United Steelworkers Local 1944 (TWU) membership has accepted a new collective agreement negotiated between TELUS and the TWU. More than 68 per cent of TELUS team members who cast their ballots at ratification meetings across Canada voted to accept the new contract.

The new agreement covering approximately 10,500 TELUS team members nationally will take effect on November 27, 2016 and expire on December 31, 2021.

"Our team is pleased by this positive outcome, which represents the best interests of TELUS, our team members and our customers," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "The ratification of this agreement enables us to continue advancing our growth strategy and focusing on our number one priority of putting customers first."

About TELUS

