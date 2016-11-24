SEREMBAN, MALAYSIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- CKM Landas MRO Sdn Bhd (CKML), a joint venture entity between Landas Efektif Sdn Bhd and CRRC Kuala Lumpur Maintenance Sdn Bhd (CKM), a wholly owned subsidiary of CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive Co. Ltd (CRRC), recently moved a step towards self-sufficiency, signalling a success story of our Industrial Collaboration Programme (ICP) and Localisation programme, when 68 members of their technicians and engineers completed their 'Level 1' and 'Level 2' courses in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul of Six Car Sets (SCS).

CKML was incorporated to perform the maintenance, repair and overhaul on rolling stocks. Their technicians have been undergoing classroom and on-the-job training since 2014 on modules that covered daily inspection, weekly maintenance, and monthly maintenance.

Minister of Transport, Dato' Seri Liow Tiong Lai handed over the certificates to the graduates, who are now certified fit to perform MRO services independently. Also present were Dato' Hamzah bin Md Rus, Chairman of CKML, Mr Chen Wanming, Director of Overseas Localisation Office, CRRC; and representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning Unit, Technology Depository Agency, Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT), Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, to celebrate this milestone.

"The ministry fully supports any effort made to make Malaysia an inclusive and sustainable high-income nation by delivering a high-impact land public transport transformation. These efforts will help the nation take a step closer towards the transformation of making public transport the rakyat's choice for mobility by 2030," said Dato Seri Liow.

"Our move to upskill workers will also increase their competitiveness and employability, improving the local workforce," highlighted Dato Hamzah. "As we learn strategic knowledge and technology, we reduce our reliance on foreign expertise. I hope that our success here will encourage more youths to specialise in this field. The demand for such expertise is high as railways continue to expand and play an important role in Malaysia."

CKM Landas MRO Certificate Award Ceremony: Minister of Transport Dato' Sri Liow Tiong Lai with Dato' Hamzah bin Md Rus, Chairman of CKML, Mr Chen Wanming, Director of Overseas Localisation Office, CRRC and recipients of the Level 1 and Level 2 MRO Graduates

About CKM Landas MRO Sdn Bhd

CKM Landas MRO Sdn Bhd (CKML) was jointly set up by Landas Efektif Sdn Bhd and CRRC Kuala Lumpur Maintenance Sdn Bhd (CKM), a wholly owned subsidiary of CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive Co. Ltd (CRRC), to provide maintenance and refurbishment services for rolling stocks supplied by CRRC, the biggest train player in China, to the government of Malaysia and other operators.

