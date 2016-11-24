Hitachi Automotive Systems Booth Rendering



TOKYO, Nov 24, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Automotive Systems (China) Ltd., a group company of Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., today announced that the company will exhibit at Automechanika Shanghai 2016, the largest international aftermarket trade fair in China, to be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China from Wednesday November 30th to Saturday December 3rd. Hitachi Automotive Systems Group will showcase a wide range of aftermarket products at this year's event.China is the worlds largest automobile market and sales there continue to expand. The number of vehicles owned reached over 170 million units(1) in 2015 and demand for aftermarket products is expected to increase together with the rising number of vehicles owned and longer duration of use of vehicles.Hitachi Automotive Systems is utilizing the technological capabilities honed in its 90-year history in the automotive equipment business to strengthen its aftermarket products business. Its wide range of aftermarket parts are being promoted globally including airflow sensors and high-pressure fuel pumps in the environmental field, as well as shock absorbers and brake pads in the safety field. In order to further strengthen the aftermarket operating base in China and respond to various customer needs to promote sales expansion, it has expanded the aftermarket product line-up such as by beginning to sell engine oil from this fiscal year.As Hitachi Automotive Systems Group prepares for its fourth time exhibiting at the show, aftermarket products for Japanese and European vehicles, which have a larger share in China, will be showcased. Furthermore, wide ranging products of Hitachi Automotive Systems Group includes HUCO, one of the product brands of Hitachi Automotive Systems Espelkamp GmbH, which will be displayed to help increase the recognition and presence of the Hitachi Automotive Systems Group in the aftermarket business.(1) According to the Traffic Management Bureau of the Public Security Ministry of the People's Republic of ChinaBooth location:National Exhibition and Convention Center, Stand No. 2E-84Products on display:Hitachi- Starters- Water Pumps- Throttle Bodies- Alternators- Fuel Pumps- Turbochargers- Power Steering Gears- Fuel Injectors- Airflow Sensors- Power Steering Pumps- Brake Pads- Engine Oil- High Pressure Pumps- Ignition Coils- Water-cooled Alternators- Crank Angle SensorsTOKICO- Suspensions- Shock Absorbers- Brake PadsHUCO- Ignition Coils- Ignition Cables- Fuel Pump Relays- RegulatorsAbout Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, sales and services of automotive components, transportation related components, industrial machines and systems, and offers a wide range of automotive systems including engine management systems, electric power train systems, drive control systems and car information systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi-automotive.co.jp/en/.Source: Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.