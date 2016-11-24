Nordecon AS ja Marsi Elu OÜ belonging into Pro Kapital Group concluded a contract for the construction of four apartment buildings and underground parking facility at Sõjakooli street, Tondi, Kristiine City. In the first stage, five-storey apartment building and underground parking facility connecting four buildings will be built. Pursuant to the contract, three following stages of Kristina buildings in Kristiine City are in option.



The cost of the first stage will be over 3 million Euros, excluding VAT. The works will be completed by December 2017. Total cost of the project to be completed in four stages is more than 10 million Euros, excluding VAT and the entire project's planned completion is in May 2019.



Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. In addition to the parent company, there are more than 10 subsidiaries in the Group. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2015 was 145.5 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 700 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ OMX Tallinn Stock Exchange.



