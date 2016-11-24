

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Thyssenkrupp (TYEKF.PK) reported net income attributable to the shareholders of 296 million euros for 2015/2016 fiscal year compared to 309 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.52 euros compared to 0.57 euros. Adjusted EBIT for the full year was lower at 1.5 billion euros compared to 1.7 billion euros.



Fiscal year sales were 39.26 billion euros, down 8 percent from previous year. On a comparable basis, sales were down by 7 percent. Order intake was at 37.42 billion euros, down 9 percent. On a comparable basis, order intake decreased by 8 percent.



For the current fiscal 2016/2017 thyssenkrupp is cautiously optimistic. Adjusted EBIT is forecast to increase to around 1.7 billion euros. The company expects a clear improvement in net income.



Heinrich Hiesinger, CEO of thyssenkrupp, stated: 'We aim to increase our share of capital goods and service businesses and achieve profitable growth. Our minimum long-term target of at least 2.0 billion euros adjusted EBIT remains unchanged.'



