BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is slated to publish Germany's revised GDP data for the third quarter. According to preliminary estimate, the economy expanded 0.2 percent sequentially.



Ahead of the data, the euro advanced against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.0540 against the greenback, 118.87 against the yen, 0.8481 against the pound and 1.0733 against the Swiss franc as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX