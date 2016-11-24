sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 24.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,869 Euro		-0,006
-0,69 %
WKN: A0B6WK ISIN: LT0000123911 Ticker-Symbol: ZWS 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TEO LT AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TEO LT AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TEO LT AB
TEO LT AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TEO LT AB0,869-0,69 %