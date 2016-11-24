

PayPoint plc Half year financial report for the 6 months ended 30 September 2016



SUMMARY |6 months ended 6 months ended | 30 September 30 September (Decrease)/ | 2016 2015 increase -------------------------------------+----------------------------------------- Revenue | £101.7m £102.8m (1.1)% | Net revenue[1] | £58.4m £59.3m (1.5)% | Gross margin | 49.1% 49.6% (0.5)ppts | Adjusted operating profit before | £24.7m £21.3m 15.6% impairment[2] | | Operating profit after impairment | £24.2m £3.5m 589.3% | Basic earnings per share | 29.0p (1.9)p 30.9p | Adjusted earnings per share[3] | 28.7p 24.8p 3.9p | Interim dividend per share | 15.0p 14.2p 0.8p | Cash at period end | £49.6m £46.1m 7.8% -------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------



Progress in strategic priorities · Delivering against our strategy of refocussing PayPoint on our retailers: o Following successful commercial trials, PayPoint One and Core EPoS were launched in September o Retail services including investment in rollout and support for PayPoint One and Core EPoS, increasing in the second half · MultiPay transactions (3 million), up 38.1%; 14 clients contracted. SSE live ahead of customer rollout in 2017 · Collect+ discussions with Yodel and Mobile sale process both progressing Financial results · Retail services net revenue growth of 14.7% but bill payments growth has moderated · Revenue reduced by 1.1% as a result of the sale of Online, offset by growth in Retail and Mobile · Adjusted operating profits(2) increased by 15.6% driven by growth from Romania and Mobile and deferral of costs · Strong balance sheet with cash of £49.6 million and undrawn credit facility of £45 million · Increase in interim dividend by 5.6% to 15.0p per share · Commencement of additional dividend of 12.2p per share as announced in full year results Operations · Retail network transaction volumes down 1.9% to 307.1 million due to bill and general and top-up decline in the UK offset by growth in retail services and Romania · Strong growth in Romania bill payment transactions up by 11.7% to 32.6 million, sites up by 12.7% to 10,662 · Collect+ parcels increase 5.7% to 10.5 million · Mobile payments business transaction volumes up 27.5% to 30.0 million · Total retail network sites increased to 39,635 and Collect+ sites to 5,960 Dominic Taylor, Chief Executive, said: 'Overall results are in line with our expectations. As set out in our last full year results announcement, this year is proving to be pivotal as we change the focus of the organisation towards our retailers. In the first half, the commercial trial of our new PayPoint One terminal and Core EPoS were successfully concluded with the official launch in September. The platform has been well received and will enable us to drive further growth in retail services which is central to our strategy. Whilst we will continue to improve the client offering, our main development focus will continue on enhanced versions of our new EPoS product and implementing organisational improvements and process efficiencies to improve our retailer offering. Looking ahead to the second half, we expect to rollout PayPoint One to achieve around 4,000 sites by the end of the financial year, to develop Advanced EPoS and to step up our installations of ATMs and card payment, requiring increased costs as expected, to deliver our full year results. Trading since 30 September has been in line with our expectations.'



MANAGEMENT REPORT



This management report has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders as a body to assess PayPoint's half year results and it should not be relied upon for any other purpose. It contains forward-looking statements made by the directors in good faith based on the information available at the time of approval of the half yearly financial report. Such statements should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying any such forward looking statements.



PayPoint processes consumer transactions and as such, has only one operating segment. However, we include an analysis of the number and value of consumer transactions, revenue and net revenue by product and an analysis of our networks to help to explain our performance and strategy.



Growth opportunities include: continuing rollout of PayPoint One and Core EPoS, which will enable further growth in retail services, enhanced versions of our new EPoS product; provision of single solution, multi-channel payments and services to new and existing clients; the extension of services in each payment channel across our existing and prospective clients, new and existing client development and retail services in the UK and Romanian retail networks; the expansion of these retail networks. There are also opportunities to extend our services into other countries.



The channel and product analysis is as follows:



Retail Payments and Services: Bill and general (prepaid energy, bills and cash out services) Top-ups (mobile, e-money vouchers, prepaid debit cards and lottery) Retail services (Core EPoS, ATM, payment card, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, broadband, receipt advertising, charges for failed direct debits and paper invoicing)



In addition, fees for early settlement, development and set up are attributed to the client, to which they are billed and included above in the relevant categories.



Mobile: Parking, permits, tolling, ticketing and bicycle rental transactions.



Directorate Change



Neil Carson has notified the board of his intention to step down as a non- executive director of the company prior to the annual general meeting in 2017 due to his other commitments. A search process to identify a new non-executive director will be initiated in due course and a further announcement will be made when appropriate.



OPERATIONAL REViEW



Net revenue for the period was £58.4 million (2015: £59.3 million), on revenues of £101.7 million (2015: £102.8 million), with transaction volume of 337.2 million (2015: 399.0 million) and transaction value of £4.9 billion (2015: £7.2 billion). The results of the online payments business, which was sold on 8 January 2016, are included in the 2015 comparatives. Excluding the online payments business, net revenue grew year on year by 5.1%, revenue by 2.7%, transactions by 0.1% and transaction values by 0.4%.



Our retail networks produced net revenue growth of 2.8% (2015: 3.5%) with strong growth from Romania of 23.9% and 1.3% from UK and Ireland.



In the UK, PayPoint One has been well received by retailers, however the revenue achieved in the period has been lower than anticipated, as we stopped rolling out the older terminals at the start of the initial rollout of PayPoint One and demand for upgrades, which produce lower incremental revenues than new agents, was stronger than expected. Nevertheless, retail services net revenue grew by 14.0%. Now that the rollout of PayPoint One has gathered pace, focus has returned to the ATM and card payment products to drive further growth in the second half. Bill and general payments net revenue grew year on year by 1.2% despite a year on year reduction in Big 6 energy transactions. Mobile top-up transaction volumes continued to decline, resulting in net revenue decreasing to £5.7million (2015: £6.5 million), which was 11.4% of UK and Ireland net revenues (2015: 13.1%).



In Romania, net revenue increased in bill and general payments by 19.8%, retail services by 66.1% and top-ups by 24.6%. Net revenue growth was achieved from a 12.1% increase in transactions driven by the increase in market share of existing clients and the addition of new clients.



Administrative expenses of £25.8 million are broadly in line with the same period last year, excluding £3.7 million from the comparative figure in respect of the online payments business. Administrative expenses in the prior period contained business restructuring costs and professional fees incurred for the sale of the mobile and online payments businesses (in total £0.7 million). Included in the first half of this year are costs of £0.5 million related to the launch and rollout of PayPoint One and Core EPoS and the organisational changes for the support of these new retailer services. We expect costs to increase in the second half as the rollout of PayPoint One and Core EPoS accelerates and attention returns to increasing ATM and card payment site numbers.



Adjusted earnings per share[4] of 28.7 pence per share increased by 15.7% as a consequence of growth from retail services, the Romanian business and reduced losses from the mobile payments business.



We were delighted to launch our new generation terminal, PayPoint One, in the period. At the end of September, there were over 1,100 terminals operational. PayPoint One combines EPoS, card payments and PayPoint services on a single platform. Features include quick payments with integrated contactless, Apple Pay and Android Pay to improve customer experience and reduce queue times. Its Android operating system gives future flexibility and extendibility and the cloud-based back office allows retailers to manage their stores anywhere from any device. A modern content management system ensures software applications are kept up to date and it has an integrated messaging system.



We continue to grow transactions using our multi-channel product, MultiPay which contributed more than three million transactions, despite slower than expected growth in smart meter numbers, caused by the delay to the readiness of the Data Communications Company. There are now 14 clients contracted, including a Big 6 energy company and our pilot client Utilita.



In Collect+, our joint venture with Yodel, the number of parcels increased by 5.7% to 10.5 million (2015: 9.9 million). Collect+ ranks first both in customer satisfaction and customer recommendation to friends and colleagues (source:YouGov BrandIndex). At period end, the number of Collect+ sites was 5,960. We continue to discuss with Yodel the future arrangements for the parcels service following Yodel's proposal to increase costs to the joint venture.



The mobile payments business net revenue increased to £4.6 million, up 41.7% as a result of new clients, existing clients generating more transactions and the benefit of a weaker pound. We continue to progress the sale of this business.



Bill and general



|6 months ended 6 months ended (Decrease)/ Year ended | 30 September 30 September increase 31 March | 2016 2015 % 2016 --------------------+---------------------------------------------------------- Transactions '000 | 195,010 203,215 (4.0) 449,170 | Transaction value | 3,860,261 3,909,134 (1.3) 8,557,707 £000 | | Revenue £000 | 37,818 38,533 (1.9) 85,770 | Net revenue[5] | 26,923 26,180 2.8 59,480 £000 |



Bill and general transactions decreased 4.0% compared to the same period last year. UK and Irish bill and general transactions reduced by 6.7% on last year due to the continuing decline in energy transactions. A decrease in consumption, lower energy prices and higher average transaction values exceeded the impact from meter growth. MultiPay continued to grow, with total transactions for the period exceeding three million, despite the delay in the readiness of the Data Communications Company, which is constricting the installation of smart meters. Strong growth in Romania continued as a result of increased market share[6] of 23.1% in September (September 2015: 21.3%) and the addition of new clients. Romanian transactions increased 11.7% (2015:15.6%) to 32.6 million transactions (2015: 29.1 million).



Growth in net revenue of 2.8% was achieved, despite the decline in transactions and revenue, as a result of the transaction mix and changes to individual transaction commission caps.



Top-ups



|6 months ended 6 months ended Year ended | 30 September 30 September Decrease 31 March | 2016 2015 % 2016 -------------------------+------------------------------------------------- Transactions '000 | 35,782 41,636 (14.1) 79,041 | Transaction value £000| 370,033 390,739 (5.3) 767,376 | Revenue £000 | 31,867 32,541 (2.1) 63,325 | Net revenue1 £000 | 9,583 11,083 (13.5) 20,885



Top-up transactions reduced as expected compared to the same period last year, as a result of the continued decline in the mobile top-up volumes in the UK and Ireland of 14.1% (2015: 13.8%) and a decline in other top-ups. These declines were partly offset by an increase in Romanian mobile top-ups.



Overall revenue declined less than net revenue as result of the growth in mobile top-ups in Romania, where PayPoint is principal in top-up transactions and therefore includes as revenue the whole sale value of the top-up, whereas in the UK, where PayPoint acts as agent, only the commission is included in revenue.



Retail services



|6 months ended 6 months ended Year ended | 30 September 30 September Increase 31 March | 2016 2015 % 2016 -------------------------+------------------------------------------------- Transactions '000 | 76,338 68,305 11.8 139,965 | Transaction value £000| 588,652 524,591 12.2 1,065,739 | Revenue £000 | 25,682 23,397 9.8 47,301 | Net revenue[7] £000 | 17,281 15,062 14.7 30,299



Retail services transaction volume increased 11.8% (2015: 21.2%) over the same period last year. Card payment transactions increased by 14.7%, ATM transactions by 9.3% and parcels by 5.7%.



Net revenue growth of 14.7% (2015: 16.2%) was greater than transaction growth and was driven by bonuses earned on SIM activations and increased retailer service fees for PayPoint One, card payment service fees and broadband enabled terminals.



Collect+



PayPoint has a 50% equity interest in Drop and Collect Limited, trading as Collect+, a 50:50 joint venture with Yodel. The results of the joint venture are not consolidated but the share of the profit or loss of the joint venture is included in the consolidated income statement, after group operating profit.



|6 months ended 6 months ended Year ended | 30 September 30 September Increase/ 31 March Collect+ at 100% | 2016 2015 (decrease) 2016 | % --------------------+---------------------------------------------------------- Transactions '000 | 10,471 9,911 5.7 20,690 | Revenue £000 | 24,609 23,693 3.9 49,588 | Profit/(loss) £000| 887 (797) 211.3 (448)



Collect+ is the market-leading proposition for third party Click and Collect services and its parcel returns activity also continues to grow. Within the consumer send market, there continues to be substantial price competition and consequently the Collect+ management team has focussed on developing Click & Collect and returns. During the six months ended 30 September 2015, PayPoint agreed a temporary increase in Yodel's charges which ended in February 2016.



We continue to discuss with Yodel, new arrangements for the continuation of the service, following Yodel's proposed change in basis of charging for its logistics, which would substantially increase the costs in the joint venture.



Mobile and Online



|6 months ended 6 months ended Year ended | 30 September 30 September Decrease 31 March | 2016 2015 % 2016 -------------------------+------------------------------------------------- Transactions '000 | 30,062 85,891 (65.0) 150,525 | Transaction value £000| 100,552 2,388,029 (95.8) 3,650,915 | Revenue £000 | 6,346 8,344 (23.9) 16,160 | Net revenue[8] £000 | 4,609 6,983 (34.0) 12,968



The six months ended 30 September 2016 includes only the mobile payments business as the online payments business was sold on 8 January 2016. The previous periods includes both businesses.



The mobile payments business performance, excluding the online payments business is shown below.



|6 months ended 6 months ended Year ended | 30 September 30 September Increase 31 March | 2016 2015 % 2016 -------------------------+------------------------------------------------- Transactions '000 | 30,062 23,585 27.5 51,315 | Transaction value £000| 100,552 73,130 37.5 158,858 | Revenue £000 | 6,346 4,614 37.5 10,519 | Net revenue £000 | 4,609 3,253 41.7 7,327



We have continued to add parking contracts with councils and parking authorities, as we provide them with a more convenient and cost effective method for collecting parking charges. Revenue in the mobile payments business increased by 37.5% and net revenue by 41.7%, reflecting the increase in transaction volumes as the business continues to win both new clients and increase its penetration of existing clients. Consumers are able to pay with Apple Pay and Android Pay at a growing number of PayByPhone locations, streamlining payment registration and increasing consumer satisfaction.



The assets and liabilities of the mobile payments business are shown as held for sale in the statement of financial position for the period ended 30 September 2016 and together with those of the online payments business for period ended 30 September 2015. Further detail can be found in note 10 in the condensed financial information.



Network growth



Terminal sites overall have increased by 407 to 39,635 since March 2016. In the UK and Ireland, retail sites decreased by 114, a decrease of 0.4% since March 2016 as a consequence of the decision to stop the rollout of the old terminal before the new terminal rollout process was in full flow. At 30 September 2016 there were over 1,100 sites with PayPoint One terminals. The PayPoint One terminal is being introduced to both new and existing retailers. Card payment services, which include the contactless functionality were in 10,076 sites, a decrease of 35 sites since March 2016. The PPoS integrated solution, which combines a virtual terminal (our software on the retailer's till system) with a plug-in reader, providing our service at lower cost was in 8,178 sites (2015: 7,717).



Some of the terminals replaced by PayPoint One and PPoS in the UK will be redeployed in Romania. Romanian sites increased by 521 (5.1%) since March 2016 to 10,662 sites at 30 September 2016.



There were 5,960 Collect+ sites, an increase of 24 since 31 March 2016.



| | At At Increase/ At Analysis of sites/internet |30 September 30 September (decrease) % 31 March merchants | 2016 2015 2016 -------------------------------+----------------------------------------------- UK and Ireland terminal sites | 28,973 28,931 0.1 29,087 | Romania terminal sites | 10,662 9,458 12.7 10,141 -------------------------------+----------------------------------------------- Total terminal sites | 39,635 38,389 3.2 39,228 -------------------------------+----------------------------------------------- Internet merchants | - 4,017 (100.0) - | Collect+ sites | 5,960 5,895 1.1 5,936 -------------------------------+-----------------------------------------------



Financial review



Movements in revenue and net revenue have been addressed in the operational review above.



Gross profit was £50.0 million (2015: £51.0 million, excluding the online payments business £47.7 million), up 4.8% excluding the online payments business (2015: up 2.0%). The gross profit margin was 49.1% (2015: 49.6%, excluding online payments business 48.1%).



Administrative expenses were £25.8 million, broadly in line with last year of £29.3 million after excluding £3.7 million from the comparative figure in respect of the online payments business. The same period last year included business restructuring costs and professional fees incurred for the sale of the mobile and online payments businesses (in total £0.7 million). Included in this year's six month period are costs related to the launch and rollout of PayPoint One and the organisational changes for the support of retailer services of £0.5 million. We expect costs to increase in the second half largely as a result of the increased pace of the rollout of PayPoint One and EPoS and related support costs.



The share of profits from Collect+ was £0.4 million (2015: loss of £0.4 million). During the six months ended 30 September 2015, PayPoint agreed a temporary increase in Yodel's charges which ended in February 2016.



The consequences of the changes in revenue and costs described above have led to an increase in our operating margin[9] to 42.2% (2015: 36.0%).



Profit before tax was £24.7 million (2015: £3.2 million). The tax charge was £5.0 million (2015: £4.4 million) resulting in an effective tax rate[10] of 20.2% (year ended 31 March 2016: 20.4%). The slight reduction in the effective tax rate reflects the decrease in losses incurred by the mobile payments business in North America for which there is no tax relief. No deferred tax asset has been recognised for losses carried forward in this territory.



Operating cash flow was £9.1 million (2015: £24.5 million), after corporation tax payments of £3.1 million (2015: £4.9 million) and as expected, a net decrease in the client settlement liability of £15.6 million, the high comparative resulting from the timing of Easter in 2015 (2015: increase £7.8 million). Capital expenditure of £9.1 million (2015: £5.5 million) comprised of the purchase of the freehold of the adjacent building at Welwyn Garden City, which we already part occupy, PayPoint One terminals, EPoS and MultiPay development, data centre migrations and ATMs. Share incentive schemes settled in cash absorbed £0.4 million (2015: £0.6 million). Equity dividends paid were £33.5 million (2015: £17.8 million). Net cash and cash equivalents at the period end were £49.6 million (excluding net cash within assets held for sale of £1.7 million), lower than £80.8 million (excluding net cash within assets held for sale of £2.4 million) at 31 March 2016. Capital expenditure for the year is expected to be in the range of £15 million to £18 million, above our previous expectations because of the purchase of the freehold in Welwyn, further feature enhancements to PayPoint One and EPoS and ongoing development of an alternate payment service provider for MultiPay to reduce risk of downtime.



Related party transactions



Related party transactions are disclosed in note 5.



Risks



Risks to PayPoint's business, financial condition and operations are disclosed on pages 20 to 21.



Dividend



An interim dividend of 15.0p per share (2015: 14.2p) and an additional dividend of 12.2p per share have been declared. The additional dividend is one third of the first £25 million per annum of additional dividends announced last year end. Both dividends will be paid on 15 December 2016 to shareholders on the register at 2 December 2016. The final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2016 totalling £19.3 million (28.2p per share) and the gross sale proceeds of the online business of £14.2 million (21.0p per share) were paid during the period.



Liquidity and going concern



The group had cash of £49.6 million (2015: 46.1 million) at the period end and an undrawn £45.0 million revolving term credit facility expiring in May 2019. Cash includes amounts held to settle short-term client settlement obligations, which at the period end, amounted to £15.4 million (September 2015: £19.0 million, March 2016: £30.2 million). Cash and borrowing capacity is adequate to meet the foreseeable needs of the group, taking account of risks identified on pages 20 and 21. The financial statements have therefore been prepared on a going concern basis. Excluded from cash and cash equivalents on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position and included in assets held for sale are cash balances related to the mobile payments business of £1.7 million (September 2015: £2.0 million, March 2016: £2.4 million).



Economic climate



The company's bill and general payments service accounted for 46.1% (2015: 44.1%) of our net revenue and has continued to grow. Our MultiPay development ensures PayPoint can offer clients the convenience of bill payments across multiple channels. Utility providers continue to install new prepay gas and electricity meters from which, together with MultiPay, we anticipate a beneficial impact on transaction volumes. Retail services has shown robust growth and with the launch of PayPoint One and Core EPoS, will continue to benefit from growth opportunities. Mobile top-ups in the UK and Ireland continue to decline as mobile operators continue to offer more airtime at lower cost and promote prepay less than contract, although top-up growth has been maintained in Romania. The mobile payments business is able to offer parking authorities a more cost effective collection system for parking compared to pay and display machines.



PayPoint's exposure to retail agent debt in the UK and Ireland is limited as credit granted to retail agents is restricted by daily direct debiting for all UK and Irish transactions, other than mobile top-up transactions on retailers' own till systems (which are collected weekly). There is some concentration of risk in multiple retail agents. Most of PayPoint's clients in the UK, other than for top-ups, bear the cost of retail agent bad debt. In PayPoint Romania, the risk of bad debt lies with the company. In Mobile, exposure is limited to receivables from parking authorities.



Post balance sheet events and outlook



Looking ahead to the second half, we expect to rollout PayPoint One to achieve around 4,000 sites by the end of the financial year, to develop Advanced EPoS and to step up our installations of ATMs and card payment, requiring increased costs as expected, to deliver our full year results. Trading since 30 September has been in line with our expectations.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months 6 months year ended ended ended 30 September 30 September 31 March 2016 2015 2016 Continuing operations Note £000 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 2 101,713 102,815 212,556



Cost of sales 2 (51,730) (51,779) (106,539) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 49,983 51,036 106,017



Administrative expenses (25,769) (29,316) (55,689) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit before impairments 24,214 21,720 50,328 and disposal



Impairments 10 - (18,207) (48,986)



Profit on disposal of online payments - - 7,014 business ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit after impairments 24,214 3,513 8,356 and disposal



Share of profit/(loss) of joint 443 (398) (224) venture



Investment income 93 65 123



Finance costs (19) (25) (103) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax 24,731 3,155 8,152



Tax 3 (4,987) (4,441) (10,247) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit/(loss) for the period 19,744 (1,286) (2,095) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Attributable to:



Equity holders of the parent 19,743 (1,288) (2,111)



Non-controlling interest 1 2 16 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19,744 (1,286) (2,095) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Earnings/(loss) per share



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic 4 29.0p (1.9)p (3.1)p ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted 4 28.7p (1.9)p (3.1)p ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted 4 28.7p 24.8p 58.4p -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months 6 months year ended ended ended 30 September 30 September 31 March 2016 2015 2016 £000 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Items that may subsequently be reclassified to the consolidated income statement:



Exchange differences on translation of 1,324 (865) 968 foreign operations



Tax effect thereof - - - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive profit/(loss) for the 1,324 (865) 968 period



Profit/(loss) for the period 19,744 (1,286) (2,095) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income/(expense) for 21,068 (2,151) (1,127) the period ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attributable to: - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity holders of the parent 21,067 (2,153) (1,143)



Non-controlling interest 1 2 16 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21,068 (2,151) (1,127) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 September 30 September 31 March 2016 2015 2016 Note £000 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current assets



Goodwill 8,507 7,761 8,068



Other intangible assets 9,778 7,501 8,038



Property, plant and equipment 7 25,048 21,479 21,452



Investment in joint venture 8 2,072 1,455 1,629



Deferred tax assets - 383 -



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45,405 38,579 39,187 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current assets



Inventories 669 553 523



Trade and other receivables 100,393 106,680 109,247



Cash and cash equivalents 9 49,647 46,056 80,831



Assets held for sale 10 5,166 39,236 4,794 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 155,875 192,525 195,395 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 201,280 231,104 234,582 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current liabilities



Trade and other payables 117,211 128,300 140,095



Current tax liabilities 5,391 3,564 3,487



Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 10 2,925 3,580 3,070



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 125,527 135,444 146,652 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-current liabilities



Deferred tax liability 64 - 67



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 64 - 67 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 125,591 135,444 146,719 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net assets 75,689 95,660 87,863 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity



Share capital 227 227 227



Share premium 2,633 2,365 2,365



Share-based payment reserve 3,174 3,107 3,956



Translation reserve (1,714) (4,871) (3,038)



Retained earnings 71,482 94,960 84,467 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity attributable to equity 75,802 95,788 87,977 holders of the parent company



Non-controlling interest (113) (128) (114) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 75,689 95,660 87,863 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY



Total equity attributable Share- to equity based holders of Non- Share Share payment Translation Retained the parent controlling Total capital premium reserve reserve earnings company interest equity Note £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Audited opening 227 1,977 3,926 (4,006) 113,348 115,472 (130) 115,342 equity 31 March 2015 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Loss)/profit for the - - - - (1,288) (1,288) 2 (1,286) period



Dividends - - - - (17,768) (17,768) - (17,768) paid 6



Exchange differences on - - - (865) - (865) - (865) translation of foreign operations



Equity- settled share-based - - 814 - - 814 - 814 payment expense



Vesting of - 388 (1,633) - 668 (577) - (577) share scheme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unaudited closing equity 227 2,365 3,107 (4,871) 94,960 95,788 (128) 95,660 30 September 2015 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Loss)/profit for the - - - - (823) (823) 14 (809) period



Dividends - - - - (9,668) (9,668) - (9,668) paid 6



Exchange differences on - - - 1,833 - 1,833 - 1,833 translation of foreign operations



Equity- settled share-based - - 846 - - 846 - 846 payment expense



Vesting of - - 3 - (2) 1 - 1 share scheme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Audited closing 227 2,365 3,956 (3,038) 84,467 87,977 (114) 87,863 equity 31 March 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for - - - - 19,743 19,743 1 19,744 the period



Dividends - - - - (33,515) (33,515) - (33,515) paid 6



Exchange differences on - - - 1,324 - 1,324 - 1,324 translation of foreign operations



Equity- settled share-based - - 547 - - 547 - 547 payment expense



Vesting of - 268 (1,329) - 653 (408) - (408) share scheme



Deferred tax on share- - - - - 134 134 - 134 based payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unaudited closing equity 227 2,633 3,174 (1,714) 71,482 75,802 (113) 75,689 30 September 2016 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT



Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months 6 months year ended ended ended 30 September 30 September 31 March 2016 2015 2016 Note £000 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash flow from operating 13 9,142 24,488 59,014 activities ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investing activities



Investment income 93 65 123



Purchase of property, plant and (6,383) (3,424) (4,633) equipment



Intangible asset development (2,741) (2,050) (3,586)



Proceeds from disposal of property, (11) - - plant and equipment



Net proceeds on disposal of subsidiary - - 11,966 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash (used)/ generated in (9,042) (5,409) 3,870 investing activities ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financing activities



Cash settled share-based remuneration (408) (576) (576)



Dividends paid (33,515) (17,768) (27,436) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in financing activities (33,923) (18,344) (28,012) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net (decrease)/increase in cash and (33,823) 735 34,872 cash equivalents



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning 83,221 47,198 47,198 of period



Effect of foreign exchange rate 1,963 100 1,151 changes ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of 51,361 48,033 83,221 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months 6 months year ended ended ended 30 September 30 September 31 March Note 2016 2015 2016 £000 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reconciliation of items disclosed on the consolidated statement of financial position:



Cash and cash equivalents 49,647 46,056 80,831



Cash and cash equivalents included in 1,714 1,977 2,390 assets held for sale 10 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of 51,361 48,033 83,221 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



1. Accounting policies These condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union on an historical cost basis and the same accounting policies, presentation methods and methods of computation are followed in this condensed set of financial statements as applied in the group's latest annual audited financial statements. The group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. The group has adopted relevant standards and amendments with no material impact on its results, assets and liabilities.



Basis of preparation The condensed financial statements contained in this report are unaudited, but have been formally reviewed by the auditor and their report to the company is set out on page 22. The information shown for the year ended 31 March 2016, which is prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The report of the auditor on the statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2016, prepared under IFRS, was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not contain a statement under sections 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006 and has been filed with the Registrar of Companies.



The directors are satisfied that the group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, a period of not less than 12 months from the date of this report. The group's liquidity and going concern review can be found in the Management Report on page 8.



2. Segmental reporting, net revenue analysis and cost of sales



(i) Segmental information PayPoint is a service provider for consumer transactions through various distribution channels, involving the processing of high volume transactions, the management of retailers and clients, the settlement of funds (collection and transmission) and transmission of data in a secure environment, by the application of technology.



The application of technology is directed on a group basis by the group's Executive Board to develop products across the business, prioritised on an economic value basis (generally by product), rather than on a subsidiary by subsidiary basis.



6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 September 30 September 31 March 2016 2015 2016 £000 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue



UK 75,974 81,057 168,172



Ireland 2,697 3,379 6,371



Romania 19,155 15,564 31,956



North America 3,277 2,542 5,303



France 610 273 754 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 101,713 102,815 212,556 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Non-current assets (excluding deferred tax)



UK 36,107 29,629 30,358



Romania 9,298 8,567 8,829 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 45,405 38,196 39,187 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Whilst the group has a number of different services and products, these do not meet the definition of different segments under IFRS 8 and, therefore, the group has only one reportable class of business, being a service provider for consumer payment and value added transactions.



Geographical information



Non-IFRS measures are included to provide additional useful information on performance and trends to shareholders. These measures are used internally for performance analysis but are not defined terms under IFRS and may therefore not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. They are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, IFRS measures.



(ii) Net revenue and cost of sales Revenue comprises the value of sales (excluding sales taxes) of services in the normal course of business.



Revenue performance of the business is measured by net revenue, which is calculated as the total revenue from clients less the cost of mobile top-ups and SIM cards where PayPoint is principal and costs incurred by PayPoint which are recharged to clients and merchants. These costs include retail agent commission, merchant service charges levied by card scheme sponsors and costs for the provision of call centres for mobile parking clients.



Net revenue reflects the benefit attributable to PayPoint's performance eliminating pass-through costs and further assists with comparability of performance where PayPoint acts as a principal for some clients and as an agent for others. Net revenue is a reliable indication of contribution on a product by product basis and is shown in the operating and financial review.



Net revenue 6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 September 30 September 31 March 2016 2015 2016 £000 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue - transaction processing 101,189 102,225 211,401



- service charge income from ATMs 524 590 1,155 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 101,713 102,815 212,556



less:



Commission payable to retail agents (25,801) (28,261) (57,650)



Cost of mobile top-ups and SIM cards as (15,779) (13,885) (28,082) principal



Card scheme sponsors' charges and call (1,737) (1,361) (3,191) centre charges ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net revenue 58,396 59,308 123,633 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Cost of sales



6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 September 30 September 31 March 2016 2015 2016 £000 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of sales



Commission payable to retail agents 25,801 28,261 57,650



Cost of mobile top-ups and SIM cards as 15,779 13,885 28,082 principal



Card scheme sponsors' charges and call 1,737 1,361 3,191 centre charges



Depreciation and amortisation 3,265 2,900 5,784



Other 5,148 5,372 11,832 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total cost of sales 51,730 51,779 106,539 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Commission payable to retail agents has fallen as the group has adjusted the share of commission with its retailers in response to competitor rates.



(iii) Significant items The reporting of significant items, which are presented separately within the consolidated income statement, helps provide an indication of PayPoint's ongoing business performance. The items which are separately presented include the profit on disposal of the online payments business and goodwill impairments of the mobile and online payments businesses. As a result, subtotals of 'operating profit before impairments and disposal' and 'operating profit after impairments and disposal' are presented on the consolidated income statement.



(iv) Adjusted earnings per share The term 'adjusted' refers to the relevant measure being reported for ongoing operations excluding significant items. As a consequence, adjusted earnings per share is the net profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the parent excluding significant items. A reconciliation of earnings for the purposes of calculating basic, diluted and adjusted earnings per share is presented in note 4.



(v) Effective tax rate Effective tax rate is the ongoing tax cost as a percentage of the net profit before tax excluding significant items.



3. Tax on profit of ordinary activities 6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 September 30 September 31 March 2016 2015 2016 £000 £000 £000 -------------------------------------------------------- Current tax 4,855 3,685 9,049



Deferred tax 132 756 1,198



-------------------------------------------------------- Total 4,987 4,441 10,247 --------------------------------------------------------



Tax for the six month period was charged on profits at an effective tax rate[11] of 20.2% (September 2015: 20.8%, year ended March 2016: 20.4%).



4. Earnings per share



The basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated on the following profit and number of shares. Earnings for the calculating of earnings per shares is the net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent. 6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 September 30 September 31 March 2016 2015 2016 £000 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings for the purposes of basic and 19,743 (1,288) (2,111) diluted earnings per share



Impairments - 18,207 48,986



Profit on disposal of business - - (7,014) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings for the purposes of adjusted 19,743 16,919 39,861 earnings per share ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Number of Number of Shares shares shares ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (for basic earnings per 68,110,140 68,072,877 68,080,179 share)



Potential dilutive ordinary shares:



Long-term incentive plan 517,496 - -



Deferred share bonus 82,643 147,156 147,156 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted basis 68,710,279 68,220,033 68,227,335 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



5. Related party transactions



During the period, the company subscribed for £400,000 in PayByPhone Mobile Technologies, Inc. and £150,000 in PayPoint Payment Services Limited. The company increased its loan to Adaptis Solutions Limited by £150,000.



During the period, the 2013 deferred share bonus scheme vested which was settled in cash and by the issue of shares. The 2013 long term incentive scheme did not vest and lapsed.



6. Dividend



The interim dividend of 15.0p (2015: 14.2p) and additional dividend of 12.2p per share declared on 24 November 2016 have not been recorded as a liability at 30 September 2016. The total dividend in respect of the year ended 31 March 2016 was 42.4p per share. The final dividend of £19.2 million (28.2p per share) for the year ended 31 March 2016 and the gross proceeds from the sale of the online payments business of £14.3 million were paid during the period.



7. Property, plant and equipment



The freehold building adjacent to the Welwyn Garden City building was purchased during the period for £3.7 million. Prior to acquisition, the first floor was occupied by PayPoint under an operating lease.



8. Investment in joint venture



PayPoint has a 50:50 joint venture with Yodel. The joint venture company, Drop and Collect Limited, trades as Collect+. Discussions with Yodel, following Yodel's proposal to change the basis of charging, increasing substantially its logistics costs to the joint venture, continue.



9. Cash and cash equivalents



Included within cash and cash equivalents is £15.4 million (September 2015: £19.0 million, March 2016: £30.2 million) relating to monies collected on behalf of PayPoint clients where PayPoint has title to the funds (client cash). An equivalent balance is included within trade payables.



Funds which are held in trust for clients in the UK and Ireland are not included within cash and cash equivalents.



The group operates cash pooling amongst its various bank accounts in the UK and, therefore, individual accounts can be overdrawn without penalties being incurred so long as the overall position is in credit. At 30 September 2016, the group's cash was £49.6 million (31 March 2016: £80.8 million), excluding £1.7 million in assets held for sale (31 March 2016: £2.4 million).



10. Assets held for sale



The major classes of assets and liabilities comprising the operations classified as held for sale are as follows: 30 September 30 September 31 March 2016 2015 2016 £000 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets held for sale:



Goodwill - 29,704 -



Other intangible assets - 3,769 -



Property plant and equipment 599 694 549



Deferred tax asset - 62 -



Trade and other receivables 2,853 3,030 1,855



Cash and cash equivalents 1,714 1,977 2,390 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5,166 39,236 4,794 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale:



Trade and other payables 2,925 3,580 3,070



Current tax liabilities - - - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2,925 3,580 3,070 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net assets held for sale 2,241 35,656 1,724 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Translation deficit relating to assets (2,062) (3,130) (2,051) held for sale -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The assets held for sale at 30 September 2016 and 31 March 2016 relate solely to the mobile payments business as the online payments business was sold on 8 January 2016. Assets held for sale at 30 September 2015 include both the mobile and online payments businesses, including the mobile business' goodwill. In the second half of the year ended 31 March 2016 the goodwill of the mobile payments business was fully impaired.



11. Share capital and reserves



Share capital as at 30 September 2016 was £227,078. During the period the group issued 36,047 shares for the 2013 DSB and SIP schemes.



12. Share-based payments



The total charge of £1.3 million recognised directly to equity for the LTIP 2013, which lapsed and DBS scheme, which vested, was transferred from share- based payments reserve to retained earnings during the period. On 2 June 2016 the 2016 LTIP award was granted with vesting based 100% on TSR over a three-year performance period ending on 2 June 2019. The performance period and the vesting period are the same. The number of shares granted was 271,508.



13. Notes to the cash flow statement 6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 September 30 September 31 March 2016 2015 2016 £000 £000 £000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before tax 24,731 3,155 8,152



Adjustments for:



Depreciation on property, plant and equipment 2,547 2,282 4,698



Amortisation of intangible assets 718 618 1,086



Share of (profit)/loss and impairment of (443) 398 224 joint venture



Research and development credit - (522)



Impairments - 18,207 48,986



Profit on sale of investments - - (7,014)



Loss on disposal of fixed assets 409 11 25



Net interest income (74) (40) (20)



Share-based payment charge 547 814 1,442 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating cash flows before 28,435 25,445 57,057 movements in working capital ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Increase)/decrease in inventories (108) 139 193



Decrease/(increase) in receivables 2,851 (1,408) (1,500)



(Decrease)/increase in payables -



- client cash (15,556) 7,751 17,762



- other payables (3,343) (2,494) (4,516) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash generated by operations 12,279 29,433 68,996



Corporation tax paid (3,118) (4,921) (9,877)



Interest and bank charges paid (19) (24) (105) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash from operating activities 9,142 24,488 59,014 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Movements in items in the course of collection and settlement payables have not been included in this reconciliation as the directors do not consider them to be operating working capital balances.



RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT



We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:



a. the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting; b. the half yearly financial report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first half and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining half of the year); and c. the half yearly financial report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein).



By order of the board.



Nick Wiles Dominic Taylor Chairman Chief Executive



24 November 2016



RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES



PayPoint's business, financial condition or operations could be materially and adversely affected by the risks summarised below. Although management takes steps to mitigate risks where possible or where the cost of doing so is reasonable in relation to the probability and seriousness of the risk, it may not be possible to avoid the crystallisation of some or all of such risks. The directors do not consider that the risks and uncertainties have changed since the publication of the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2016. Risk area Potential impact Mitigation strategies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Loss or inappropriate The group's business The group has established usage of data requires the appropriate rigorous cyber security, and secure use of anti-fraud and consumer and other whistleblowing standards, sensitive information. procedures, and Mobile telephone and recruitment and training internet-based electronic schemes, which are commerce requires the embedded throughout its secure transmission of business operations. The confidential information group also screens new over public networks, and employees carefully. several of our products Continued investments are are accessed through the made in cyber security internet. Fraudulent infrastructure, including activity, cyber-crime or the significant use of security breaches in data and communications connection with encryption technology, maintaining data and the improvements in e-mail and delivery of our products web filtering and the and services could harm introduction of enhanced our reputation, business data leakage prevention and operating results. tools. We have also developed and tested plans as to how we would respond to a breach of security. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Dependence upon third The group's business The group selects and parties to provide data model is dependent upon negotiates agreements with and certain operational third parties to provide strategic suppliers and services operational services, the agents based on criteria loss of which could such as delivery assurance significantly impact the and reliability. Single quality of our services. points of failure are Similarly, if one of our avoided, where practicable outsource providers, and economically including third parties feasible. Controls are with whom we have regularly reviewed and strategic relationships, improved to minimise risk were to experience of retailer churn caused financial or operational by financial loss to difficulties, their retailers through services to us would fraudulent third party suffer or they may no activity. longer be able to provide services to us at all, significantly impacting delivery of our products or services. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Exposure to legislation The group is largely The group's legal or regulatory reforms and unregulated by financial department works closely risk of non-compliance services regulators with senior management to although in the UK we adopt strategies to have Payment Institution educate legislature, status, through PayPoint regulators, consumer and Payment Services Limited privacy advocates and for prefunded cash other stakeholders to payments to consumers. support the public policy The group's agents which debate, where appropriate, offer money transfer on to ensure regulation does behalf of third party not have unintended clients are licensed as consequences over the Money Service Businesses group's services. The by HMRC. Our Retail and group has in place a Mobile businesses are business ethics policy subject to Payment Card which requires compliance Industry Data Security with local legislation in Standards regulated by all the territories in the card schemes. which the group operates. Regulatory reform could A central compliance increase the cost of the department co-ordinates group's operations or all compliance monitoring deny access to certain and reporting. Subsidiary territories in the managing and finance provision of certain directors are required to services. Non-compliance sign annual compliance with law, regulation, statements. privacy or information security laws could have serious implications in cost and reputational damage to the group. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Interruptions in business The group's ability to Comprehensive business processes or systems provide reliable services continuity plans and largely depends on the incident management efficient and programmes are maintained uninterrupted operation to minimise business and of our computer network operational disruptions, systems, financial including fraudulent settlement systems, data activity, system failure and call centres, as well or pandemic incidents. as maintaining sufficient Support arrangements have staffing levels. System been established with or network interruptions, third party vendors and recovery from fraud or there are strict security incidents or the standards, procedures and unavailability of key training schemes for staff or management business continuity. resulting from a pandemic outbreak could delay and disrupt our ability to develop, deliver or maintain our products and services, causing harm to our business and reputation and resulting in loss of customers or revenue. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Dependence on recruitment The ability of the group Effective recruitment and retention of highly to meet the demands of programmes are on-going skilled personnel the market and compete across all business areas, effectively is, to a as well as personal and large extent, dependent career development on the skills, experience initiatives. The and performance of its executive management personnel. Demand is reviews talent potential high for individuals with twice a year and retention appropriate knowledge and plans are put in place for experience in payments, individuals identified at IT and support services. risk of leaving. The inability to attract, Compensation and benefits motivate or retain key programmes are competitive talent could have a and also reviewed serious consequence on regularly. the group's ability to service client commitments and grow our business. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Exposure to materially The group contracts with The group seeks to limit adverse litigation a number of large service exposure in its organisations for which contracts. Mitigating it provides services actions are taken where essential to their contractual exposures are customers. Failure to above the norm, including perform in accordance insurance coverage, where with contractual terms appropriate and could give rise to economically sustainable. litigation.



Potential impact Mitigation strategies Risk area ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Technology change may There are rapid changes in IT development resource render products obsolete technology in the payments is directed at a group industry including the level and developments development of new payment are in hand to ensure methods, particularly on the group has relevant smart phones and tablets, products in place to but also as a consequence meet the demands of technology changes in brought about by other areas e.g. smart changing technology. meters, which will replace For smart meters, a the use of the energy keys multi-channel product and gas cards currently has been developed and used to pay for prepaid launched. energy. Such changes may render current and new products, such as the PayPoint One new terminal currently being rolled out, and services obsolete. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Exposure to country and The group's geographic The group's portfolio regional risk (political, footprint subjects its is diversified by financial, economic, businesses to economic, geography, by product, social) in North America, political and other risks by sector and by client United Kingdom, Romania, associated with in order to protect France and Ireland international sales and itself against many of operations. A variety of these fluctuations, factors, including changes especially those that in a specific country's or are restricted to region's political, individual territories economic or regulatory and market sectors, requirements, as well as although the bulk of the potential for its operations and geopolitical turmoil, revenues are UK based. including terrorism and war, could result in loss of services, prevent our ability to respond to agreed service levels or fulfil other obligations. These risks are generally outside the control of the group. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Exposure to consolidation Consolidation of retailers No single client among clients and markets and clients could result accounts for more than in reductions in the 6.2% of the group's net group's revenue and revenue, and no single profits through price retailer accounts for compression from combined more than 4.1% of the service agreements or group's net revenue, through a reduced number which reduces the of clients. probability of this potential risk having a significant impact on the group's business. In addition, the group continues to expand its developing businesses, and in CashOut (reversing the flow of money through its retail networks). -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Acquisitions may not meet The group's acquisitions, The group assesses all expectations strategic alliances and acquisitions joint ventures may result rigorously, using both in financial outcomes that in-house experts and are different than professional advisers. expected. The net sale In addition, the group proceeds from the proposed conducts regular sale of the mobile reviews to monitor payments business may not performance. exceed its carrying value.



As a consequence of a proposal by Yodel, our joint venture partner in Collect+, to increase its charges to the joint venture we are in discussions over the future of the joint venture. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Exposure to the As the group operates on The group's financial unpredictability of an international basis, it risk management seeks financial markets (foreign is exposed to the risk of to minimise potentially exchange, interest rate and currency fluctuations and adverse effects on the other financial risks) the unpredictability of group's financial financial markets in which performance. it operates. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Exposure to increasing The group operates in a The group is committed competition number of geographic, to continued research product and service and investment in new markets that are highly data sources, people, competitive and subject to technology and products technological developments to support its for example the strategic plan. introduction of smart meters and new payment solutions. Competitors may develop products and services that are superior to ours or that achieve greater market acceptance than our products and services, which could result in the loss of clients, merchants and retailers or a reduction in revenue. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss or infringement of The group's success The group, where intellectual property depends, in part, upon appropriate and rights proprietary technology and feasible, relies upon a related intellectual combination of patent, property rights. Some copyright, trademark protection can be achieved and trade secret laws, but in many cases, little as well as various protection can be secured. contractual Third parties may claim restrictions, to that the group is protect our proprietary infringing their technology and intellectual property continues to monitor rights or our intellectual this situation. The property rights could be group also vigorously infringed by third defends all third party parties. If we do not infringement claims. enforce or defend the group's intellectual property rights successfully, our competitive position may suffer, which could harm our operating results. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Data centre security The group is highly The group's data breaches dependent on information centres are protected technology networks and against physical break- systems to process, ins. The group has transmit and store strict standards and electronic information. procedures for security Fraudulent or unauthorised and fraud prevention. access, including security breaches of our data centres, could create system disruptions, shutdowns or unauthorised disclosure of confidential information. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO PAYPOINT PLC



We have been engaged by the company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 September 2016 which comprises the condensed consolidated income statement, the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the condensed consolidated statement of financial position, the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, the condensed consolidated cash flow statement and related notes 1 to13. We have read the other information contained in the half-yearly financial report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements.



This report is made solely to the company in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity issued by the Auditing Practices Board. Our work has been undertaken so that we might state to the company those matters we are required to state to it in an independent review report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company, for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have formed.



Directors' responsibilities



The half-yearly financial report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.



As disclosed in note 1, the annual financial statements of the group are prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union. The condensed set of financial statements included in this half-yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union.



Our responsibility



Our responsibility is to express to the company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report based on our review.



Scope of review



We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity issued by the Auditing Practices Board for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK and Ireland) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.



Conclusion



Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 September 2016 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 as adopted by the European Union and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.



Deloitte LLP Chartered Accountants and Statutory Auditor London, United Kingdom 24 November 2016



DIRECTORS & KEY CONTACTS



Directors Dominic Taylor (Chief Executive) George Earle (Finance Director) Tim Watkin-Rees (Business Development Director) Gillian Barr* Neil Carson* Giles Kerr* David Morrison* Nick Wiles* (Chairman)



* non-executive directors



Registered office 1 The Boulevard Shire Park Welwyn Garden City Hertfordshire AL7 1EL United Kingdom Registered in England and Wales number 3581541



Registrars Capita Registrars The Registry 34 Beckenham Road Beckenham Kent BR3 4TU United Kingdom



Press and investor relations Finsbury enquiries Tenter House 45 Moorfields London EC2Y 9AE United Kingdom



ABOUT PAYPOINT



We support market leading national networks across 39,000 convenience stores in the UK and Romania so that our customers are always close to a PayPoint store. In thousands of locations, as well as at home or on the move, people use us better to control their household finances, essential payments and in-store services, like parcels. Our UK network contains more branches than all banks, supermarkets and Post Offices together, putting us at the heart of communities for over 10 million regular weekly customers.



We have a proven track record of decades of tech-led innovation, providing retailers with tools that attract customers into their shops. Our industry- leading payments systems give first class service to the customers of over 1,500 clients - utility companies, retailers, transport firms and mobile phone providers, government and more.



We are on and offline; providing for payments by cash, card including contactless; retail, phone and digital; at home, work and whilst out and about from Land's End to the highlands and islands - helping to keep modern life moving.



Multi-channel payments We offer clients streamlined consumer payment processing and transaction routing in one, seamlessly integrated solution, through MultiPay. This gives customers the flexibility to pay in the way that best suits them; including mobile app, online, text, phone/IVR and cash in-store.



MultiPay is live with Utilita, a fast growing challenger energy supplier. We have signed 13 other energy companies and significantly Scottish and Southern Energy, our first Big 6 energy client and a framework agreement with Procurement for Housing.



Retail networks In the UK, our network includes 29,000 local shops including Co-op, Spar, Sainsbury's Local, Tesco Express and thousands of independent outlets. These outlets are quick and convenient places to make energy meter prepayments, bill payments, benefit payments, mobile phone top-ups, transport tickets, TV licenses, cash withdrawals and more.



Our Romanian network continues to grow profitably. We have over 10,000 local shops, helping people to make cash bill payments, money transfers, road tax payments and mobile phone top-ups. Our clients include all the major utilities and telcos and many other consumer service companies.



In the UK, our Collect+ joint venture with Yodel offers parcel drop-off and pick-up services in nearly 6,000 convenience stores. Customers use Collect+ to handle parcels from major retailers including Amazon, eBay, ASOS, New Look, John Lewis, House of Fraser, M&S and Very.



The UK network also includes 4,200 LINK branded ATMs, and 10,000 of our terminals enable retailers to accept debit, credit and contactless payments, including Apple Pay.



We operate over 3,000 Western Union agencies in the UK and Romania for international and domestic money transfers.



Enquiries



PayPoint plc (telephone: 01707 600 317) Finsbury (telephone: 0207 2513 801) Dominic Taylor, Chief Executive Rollo Head George Earle, Finance Director Andy Parnis



A presentation for analysts is being held at 11.45am today (24 November 2016) at Finsbury Group, Tenter House, 45 Moorfields London EC2Y 9AE



This announcement is available on the PayPoint plc website: www.paypoint.com



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] Net revenue is revenue less the cost of mobile top-ups (where PayPoint is principal), SIM cards and other costs incurred by PayPoint which are recharged to clients and merchants. These costs include retail agent commission, card payment merchant service charges and costs for the provision of call centres for PayByPhone. [2] Adjusted operating profit before impairment includes our share of joint venture results. [3] Adjusted earnings per share is stated before the £18.2 million online payments impairment recognised in the prior period. Net revenue, operating profit before impairment and adjusted earnings per share are measures the directors believe will assist shareholders with a better understanding of the underlying performance of the group. [4] Adjusted earnings per share is stated before the £18.2 million online payments impairment recognised in the prior period. [5] Net revenue is revenue less the cost of mobile top-ups (where PayPoint is principal), SIM cards and other costs incurred by PayPoint which are recharged to clients and merchants. These costs include retail agent commission, card payment merchant service charges and costs for the provision of call centres for PayByPhone. [6] Market share in Romanian bill payments is our share of the bill payments expressed as a percentage of the total bills issued by our clients. [7] Net revenue is revenue less the cost of mobile top-ups (where PayPoint is principal), SIM cards and other costs incurred by PayPoint which are recharged to clients and merchants. These costs include retail agent commission, card payment merchant service charges and costs for the provision of call centres for PayByPhone. [8] Net revenue is revenue less the cost of mobile top-ups (where PayPoint is principal), SIM cards and other costs incurred by PayPoint which are recharged to clients and merchants. These costs include retail agent commission, card payment merchant service charges and costs for the provision of call centres for PayByPhone. [9] Operating profit margin is operating profit before impairments and disposal including our share of joint venture results as a percentage of net revenue. [10] Effective tax rate is the tax cost as a percentage of net profit before tax excluding impairments (year ended March 2016: £49.0 million) and profit on disposal of the online payment business (year ended March 2016: £7.0 million). [11] Effective tax rate is the tax cost as a percentage of the net profit before tax excluding impairments (September 2015: £18.2 million, year ended March 2016: £49.0 million) and profit on disposal of the online payment business (year ended March 2016: £7.0 million).



