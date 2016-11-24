As of November 26, 2016, the following bond loan issued by Ceratiidae II AB (publ) will be delisted from STO Corporate Bonds upon requests by the issuer. Last day of trading will be, November 25, 2016.



Issuer: Ceratiidae II AB (publ) ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0005992898 ------------------------------------------ Short Name: CERA 1 ------------------------------------------ Last trading day: November 25, 2016 ------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Sofia Tångelin, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.