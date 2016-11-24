

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares inched higher in cautious trade Thursday after U.S. stock indexes hit fresh record highs overnight on the back of upbeat U.S. data and minutes of the Federal Reserve's November policy meeting pointing to an imminent rate increase.



While the U.S. dollar hit a fresh 14-year high against a basket of currencies, oil prices were little changed in quiet trade amid the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 9 points or 0.20 percent at 4,538 in early trade after losing 0.4 percent the previous day.



Remy Cointreau shares rallied 2 percent after the liquor maker reported a jump in first-half profit.



In economic releases, a gauge of French manufacturing confidence remained unchanged at 103 in November, monthly survey data from the statistical office Insee showed. While business managers' personal production expectations deteriorated in the month, their general production outlook improved slightly.



German GDP growth slowed in the third quarter as initially estimated while the German Ifo business confidence index fell to 110.4 in November from 110.5 in October.



