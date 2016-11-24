sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 24.11.2016

3,66 Euro		+0,005
+0,14 %
WKN: 694194 ISIN: GB0030646508 
24.11.2016 | 11:03
PR Newswire

GKN PLC - Treasury Stock

PR Newswire
London, November 24

GKN plc

Transfer of Treasury Shares

GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that on 24 November 2016 the following ordinary shares of 10p each were transferred out of treasury to satisfy the exercise of options by participants of the:

GKN Executive Share Option Scheme 2004:

24,739 ordinary shares at 199.58p per ordinary share

Following the above transfer of treasury shares, the Company holds 11,629,654 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) is 1,714,473,976.


