EXCHANGE NOTICE 24.11.2016 MINI FUTURES
COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 25.11.2016
1 warrants issued by Danske Bank A/S will be listed as of 25.11.2016. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 24.11.2016 MINI FUTUURIT
WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 25.11.2016
1 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 25.11.2016. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Danske Bank A/S. Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=605813
COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 25.11.2016
1 warrants issued by Danske Bank A/S will be listed as of 25.11.2016. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 24.11.2016 MINI FUTUURIT
WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 25.11.2016
1 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 25.11.2016. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Danske Bank A/S. Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=605813