

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 23-November-16



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/11/2016 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,672,323.42 9.6359



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/11/2016 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 26,599,936.78 13.3



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/11/2016 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 249,443.55 15.5902



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/11/2016 IE00BQZJBM26 500000 USD 7,221,579.99 14.4432



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 23/11/2016 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,539,457.93 10.2631



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/11/2016 IE00BYMLZY74 1125000 USD 11,546,161.58 10.2633



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/11/2016 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 33,212,161.43 11.8403



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/11/2016 IE00BDF16007 21000.001 EUR 260,857.10 12.4218



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/11/2016 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 998,098.59 13.9399



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/11/2016 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 995,340.88 14.0189



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/11/2016 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 687,931.48 9.8262



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/11/2016 IE00BVXBH163 4480000 USD 65,432,784.96 14.6055



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 23/11/2016 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,106,437.04 15.8062



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/11/2016 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 38,562,230.24 15.1224



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 23/11/2016 IE00BDF16114 21000.001 EUR 260,128.74 12.3871



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 23/11/2016 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 254,756.96 12.1313



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/11/2016 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,078,864.66 12.9984



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/11/2016 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,144,159.64 15.8911



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/11/2016 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 1,973,520.25 13.9966



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/11/2016 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 15,874,531.83 9.0712



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/11/2016 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,097,829.18 15.681



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 23/11/2016 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 257,480.65 16.0925



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/11/2016 IE00BZ56SW52 125000 USD 2,015,838.45 16.1267



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 23/11/2016 IE00BVFB1H83 2200000 EUR 27,394,698.56 12.4521



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/11/2016 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,467,059.10 16.3111



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 23/11/2016 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 2,101,590.27 13.9178



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/11/2016 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,427,852.36 9.5184



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 23/11/2016 IE00BYQCZN58 751000 USD 12,216,110.00 16.2665



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/11/2016 IE00BVXC4854 1650000 USD 22,918,552.74 13.89



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/11/2016 IE00BYPGTJ26 560000 GBP 3,032,117.82 5.4145



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/11/2016 IE00BQZJBQ63 2600000 USD 46,525,800.59 17.8945



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 23/11/2016 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 983,993.28 15.1384



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 23/11/2016 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000.001 GBP 868,887.56 13.3675



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/11/2016 IE00BD6RZT93 16000.001 USD 266,272.57 16.642



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 23/11/2016 IE00BZ56RD98 16000.001 USD 270,248.14 16.8905



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/11/2016 IE00BZ56RG20 260000 USD 4,389,278.99 16.8818



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/11/2016 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,502,829.67 19.2351



