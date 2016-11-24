Antifungal Drugs Market Size Projected to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalantifungal drugs marketwas valued at USD 10.7 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach a value of USD 12.6 billion by 2025. The increasing incidence of fungal infections worldwide is the key contributing factor for the growth of the antifungal drugs market in the coming years. Rising adoption of immunosuppressive and antineoplastic agents, prosthetic devices and grafts, and broad-spectrum antibiotics have resulted in the increasing incidence of fungal infections in the recent years.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150105/723757 )



The growing geriatric population prone to infectious diseases and higher prevalence of chronic conditions, including HIV and cancer, are further contributing toward the rising demand for antifungals to treat opportunistic fungal infections over the forecast period. The large demand for these fungistatic agents is due to the nature of fungal infections, which are difficult to diagnose, yielding high mortality and morbidity rates.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Antifungal Drugs Market Analysis By Drug Class (Azoles, Echinocandins, Polyenes, Allyamines), By Indication (Dermatophytosis, Aspergillosis, Candidiasis) ,And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/antifungal-drugs-market

Further Key Findings from the Study Suggest:

Echinocandins segment is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth owing to their cell wall-specific fungicidal property coupled with their broad-spectrum activity against Aspergillus and Candida species without cross-resistance risks

and species without cross-resistance risks Candidiasis indication segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing drug resistance of the Candida species to Azoles

to Azoles North America held the largest market share as of 2015, which is attributable to higher awareness levels pertaining to the treatment of fungal infection and presence of target diseases in the population

held the largest market share as of 2015, which is attributable to higher awareness levels pertaining to the treatment of fungal infection and presence of target diseases in the population Asia pacific is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth due to improving healthcare facilities coupled with rising government initiatives to create awareness of infectious diseases amongst the population

pacific is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth due to improving healthcare facilities coupled with rising government initiatives to create awareness of infectious diseases amongst the population The companies are focusing on the development of effective therapeutic agents for the treatment of systemic fungal infections in immune-compromised patients

Numerous ongoing public-private partnership agreements in the pharmaceutical industry for the development of novel therapeutics is predicted to provide this market with lucrative growth opportunities

For example, the public-private partnership, namely Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator is anticipated to provide USD 44 million in 2016 and around USD 350 million in the coming 5 years to boost the R&D pipeline

in 2016 and around in the coming 5 years to boost the R&D pipeline The partners involved in this partnership are the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Antimicrobial Resistance Centrein England, and Boston University School of Law

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Orthobiological Products Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/orthobiological-products-market

Pharmaceutical Contract manufacturing Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market

Biotechnology Reagents Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/biotechnology-reagent-market

Grand View Research has segmented the antifungal drugs market by drug class, indication, and region:

Global Antifungal Drugs Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Azoles Echinocandins Polyenes Allylamines Others

Global Antifungal Drugs Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Dermatophytosis Aspergillosis Candidiasis Others

Antifungal Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico The Middle East and Africa South Africa



Access research insight: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/research-insights/antifungal-drugs-market-insights-size

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Read Our Blogs - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com