

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell slightly in early trade Thursday as many stocks have gone ex-dividend and oil prices traded flat in quiet trade amid the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 9 points or 0.14 percent at 6,808 in late opening deals after closing marginally lower in the previous session.



Estate agent Countrywide plunged 10 percent after warning that its 2016 core earnings would be hit by changes to stamp duty and uncertainty following the Brexit vote.



Water company Severn Trent dropped 1 percent after increasing its offer for smaller peer Dee Valley Group.



Shares of brewer and pub operator Marston's slid half a percent despite the company reporting a rise in full-year pretax profit amid solid trading conditions.



Domino's Pizza shares jumped 5 percent. The pizza delivery firm plans to increase its presence across the U.K. by a third to 1,600 stores.



Rio Tinto rose half a percent after the mining giant announced that it is committed to generating $5 billion of additional free cash flow over the next five years from a productivity drive.



Insurer Legal & General Group also gained half a percent after saying it has reached agreement to sell its Netherlands business to Chesnara Plc for 160 million euros.



Direct Line rallied 4 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to 'overweight' from 'equalweight'.



