Wirecard Expands e-commerce Collaboration With Tamaris

ASCHHEIM, Germany, November 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Wirecard is now handling payment processing and risk management for Tamaris' online shop in 16 European countries

Wirecard AG is expanding its collaboration with the Detmold-based Wortmann Group, the biggest shoe manufacturer in Europe and market leader for fashionable women's shoes: from now on, the payment specialist will handle payment processing as well as risk management for the Tamaris brand's online shop in 16 European countries. The global payment provider is therefore enabling Tamaris customers to pay for their products online using Visa, MasterCard or PayPal.

This supplements Wirecard's current cooperation with the Wortmann Group: Wirecard has already been responsible for payment processing for Tamaris' German, Austrian and French online shops.

Marion Laewe, Vice President Sales Consumer Goods at Wirecard AG: "We are delighted to use our country-specific payment solutions to support the Wortmann Group during their planned globalisation and expand our collaboration to include a further 13 countries. We are proud to have been able to convince Tamaris once again of our global expertise and to be able to support further technical implementation of their omnichannel strategy."

Wortmann Group collections are sold globally in 70 countries and in more than 15,000 shoe shops. The Tamaris brand is particularly successful, and has now developed its e-commerce business across Europe. Since November 2016, customers in 16 European countries have been able to choose from a wide range of women's shoes, bags and accessories online and pay for them conveniently.

Wirecard media contact:



Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com



About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

Wortmann Group media contact:



Wortmann Fashion Retail GmbH & Co. KG

Nico Gold

Tel: +49(0)5231-605-140

Email: pressestelle@wortmann.com



About the Wortmann Group

In financial year 2014/2015 (as at 31 May 2015), the Wortmann Group reported total sales of EUR 1.016 billion (previous year EUR 1.01 billion). With a volume of approximately 31 million pairs in the fashion segment and 27 million pairs in the standard segment, the Wortmann Group is one of Europe's largest shoe production and sales companies. In Europe, alongside the top brand Tamaris, the Group's brands also include Marco Tozzi, Caprice, Jana and s.Oliver shoes, as well as Novi Footwear Fareast Ltd. in Asia. The Group currently has 1,154 staff internationally (previous year: 1,114), of whom 582 are in Europe. Around 30,000 people work in production for the Detmold-based corporation around the world. The Wortmann Group's collections are offered in more than 70 countries and more than 15,000 shoe shops worldwide.