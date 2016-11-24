The Nykredit Group has conducted bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs based on the "refinancing price" principle. The interest rates will be reset on 1 January 2017.



For a personal borrower with a 30Y annuity loan of DKK 1m, interest rate reset results in the following cash rates:



ARMs funded by 1Y ARMs funded by 3Y ARMs funded by ARMs funded by bonds DKK bonds DKK 5Y bonds DKK 1Y bonds EUR --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------- Cash 0.00% 0,08% 0,39% 0,07% rate --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For detailed information on the auction results, please refer to nykredit.dk and totalkredit.dk. For information on the bond sales, please refer to nykredit.com/ir.



