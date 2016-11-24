sprite-preloader
WKN: 873204 ISIN: NO0003399909 
24.11.2016
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Odfjell SE: Mandatory notification of trade

On 24 November 2016 primary insider Kristian Moerch, CEO Odfjell SE, acquired 10,000 A-Shares in Odfjell SE at an average price of NOK 27.2517.

Following this transaction Kristian Moerch owns 34,000 A-shares and 3,500 B-shares in Odfjell SE.

 
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

© 2016 GlobeNewswire (Europe)