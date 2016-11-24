

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (LFC) announced Thursday the appointment of Zhao Lijun as Chief Financial Officer. Zhao Lijun succeeds Yang Zheng, who resigned in August as a Vice President and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.



The company said it has recently received the approval of qualification of Zhao Lijun issued by China Insurance Regulatory Commission or CIRC, pursuant to which the qualification of Zhao Lijun as Chief Financial Officer was approved by the CIRC and became effective on November 15.



Zhao Lijun became a Vice President of the Company on July 20, 2016. From May 2014 to April 2016, he served as the Chief Financial Officer and General Manager of the Finance Department of China Life Insurance (Group) Company.



From 2012 to 2014, he successively served as the Deputy General Manager and General Manager of the Data Center of the Company.



