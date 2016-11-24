

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President-elect Donald Trump in his Thanksgiving video message pleaded for unity among Americans after a 'long and bruising' political campaign.



In his first Thanksgiving Day message after getting elected as President, Trump urged everyone to join together under the shared resolve to Make America Great Again for all people.



In a marked shift from his campaign-time rhetoric, Trump on Wednesday spoke in a reconciliatory tone.



'This historic political campaign is now over. But now begins a great national campaign to rebuild our country and to restore the full promise of America for all of our people,' Trump said.



Trump said now it's the time 'to make history together to bring real change to Washington, real safety to our cities, and real prosperity to our communities, including our inner cities.'



'It is time to restore the bonds of trust between citizens. Because when America is unified, there is nothing beyond our reach, and I mean absolutely nothing,' he added.



This is the second consecutive day that the President-elect addressed Americans in a refined tone. Tuesday, in an interview at the New York Times, the businessman-turned politician said he will not press for an inquiry into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as Secretary of State or the business practices of the Clinton Foundation because 'She went through a lot and suffered greatly in many different ways, and I am not looking to hurt them at all.'



