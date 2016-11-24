Orava Residential REIT plc



Managers' transactions on 24 September 2016 at 3:20 pm



Orava Residential REIT plc: Announcement of Managers' Transactions (Jouni Torasvirta)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Torasvirta, Jouni Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member



--------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 529900C4P88APHFZ5H47_20161124114026_6



--------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj LEI: 529900C4P88APHFZ5H47



--------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2016-11-23 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000068614



Volume: 5000 Unit price: 5,78400 Euro



Aggregated transactions Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 5.78400 Euro