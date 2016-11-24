Due to closed markets in U.S.A., the Exchange has decided to suspend trading in products on STO ETN, please see attached list, trading will be resumed tomorrow.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Niklas Ramstedt or Sofia Tångelin, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=605835