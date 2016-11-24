Reliance Global Call - International Calls on Mobiles and Landlines at Lowest Rates and Free Features

NEW YORK, November 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Reliance Global Call announced the launch of its new smartphone app for android and iOS users. Trusted over in the telecommunication space, it now offers a world-class calling experience in calling card industry with exclusive benefits at the lowest call rates and lot of features like FREE app to app calling, instant messaging, video calls, audio conference, etc. Recognized in all the key markets around the world, Reliance Global Call is known for its industry-leading calling rates. It also offers the best-in-class voice quality assurance, along with the lowest calling rates to 200+ destinations around the world.

Reliance Global Call offers exclusive benefits to its 2.5 million customers worldwide. New customers, signing up for the first-time are provided with exclusive sign up offer, besides enjoying a no-deposit requirement as well as no hidden charges or no connection fees. What's more is that they also get to enjoy 'single-touch' dialling, through the exclusive 'Reliance Global Call' app that is available on the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store for Android & iOS customers respectively.

The Direct Dialling feature, allows customers to connect to their favourite people with ease directly from the smartphone app. Reliance Global Call does away with the typical PIN-based or access-based international dialling practices of the industry. Moreover, with 'Speed Dial' select contacts are only a button's touch away, even when they are halfway around the world, thereby bringing people closer to each other, thanks to Reliance Global Call.

About Reliance Communications

Reliance Group, founded by the late Shri Dhirubhai H Ambani (1932-2002), currently has a net worth in excess of Rs 100,840 crore (US $15.2 billion), cash flows of over Rs 11,300 crore (US $1.7 billion) and net profit of over Rs 5,100 crore (US $0.8 billion).

Reliance Communications is India's foremost and truly-integrated telecommunications service provider. The Company has a customer base of over 96 million, including over 2.6 million individual overseas retail customers. Reliance Communications' corporate clientele includes over 39,000 Indian and multinational corporations including small and medium enterprises and over 290 global, regional and domestic carriers.

Reliance Communications has established a pan-India, Next-Generation, integrated (wireless and wire-line), convergent (voice, data and video) digital network that is capable of supporting best-of-class services spanning the entire communications value chain, covering over 21,000 cities and towns and over 400,000 villages. Reliance Communications owns and operates the world's largest Next-Generation IP-enabled connectivity infrastructure, comprising over 280,000 kilometers of fiber optic cable systems in India, the United States, Europe, the Middle-East and the Asia-Pacific region.

