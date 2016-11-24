WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC - Re-Issue of Treasury Shares

NEWS RELEASE

24 November 2016

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

SALE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES FROM TREASURY

Notification is given pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 21 September 2016 to sell shares held by the Company as treasury shares up to an aggregate nominal value of £1,162,656, representing 10 per cent. of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company, that a market total of 30,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each has been sold by the Company on 24 November 2016 from the shares held in treasury, at a price of 2069.0p per share which equates to an estimated discount to the fully diluted cum income net asset value per share at the time of sale of 2.24%.

The total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue following such sale is 46,506,278 with 203,295 Ordinary shares held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 46,302,983.

