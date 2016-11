TRURO, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Federal Agriculture Minister, Lawrence MacAulay, will be at the Dalhousie Agricultural Campus in Truro, Nova Scotia, along with an expert panel to engage young farmers and youth in agriculture during a Facebook Live event.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow immediately after the Facebook Live broadcast.

Event Facebook Live Event - Minister MacAulay engaging young farmers and youth in agriculture Date Friday, November 25, 2016 Time 10:00 am (local time) Facebook Live 10:45 am (local time) Media availability Location The Ruminant Animal Centre 39 Farmstead Court Dalhousie Agricultural Campus, Truro Nova Scotia

