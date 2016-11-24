Coincides with the launch of Liberty Global's 'GIGAWorld' initiative, showcasing 50 million GIGAReady homes in Europe, with millions more expected over the coming years



GIGAWorld expected to deliver Commission's Gigabit Society targets eight years ahead of schedule



The European Commission's vision of a "Gigabit Society" by 2025 will require investors in broadband networks to deploy a range of technologies when connecting homes and businesses to ultra-fast broadband, including G.Fast, fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP), DOCSIS and 5G.

That is the conclusion of an independent report by the media and telecoms consultancy, Communications Chambers, commissioned by Liberty Global, the world's largest international TV and broadband company. The report looks at the fastest and most cost-effective ways of reaching the European Commission's goals for access to high-speed broadband by 2025. The Commission has set targets of one Gbps for socio-economic drivers, such as schools, hospitals and large businesses, and a minimum speed of 100 Mbps for all households, which would also be upgradeable to deliver speeds of one gigabit and faster referred to in the Communications Chambers report as 'Gigabit speeds'.

The report argues that a range of technologies currently considered "very high capacity" (VHC) by the Commission such as G.Fast close to the end user, fibre-to-the-building or premise, DOCSIS and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) are all capable of meeting the 2025 targets. The report adds that in the case of VHC networks based on DOCSIS, Gigabit speeds could be achieved as early as the end of 2017, eight years ahead of schedule and at a lower cost than FTTP.

The report applauds policy-makers who are being technology-neutral, and warns that an over-prescriptive policy of focussing solely on FTTP risks jeopardising investment. It says: "The wrong intervention could be wasteful, or even damaging. For example, support for an expensive and slow-to-deploy technology could drive up prices and paralyse investment in other technologies which might have delivered improved performance more quickly."

It cites the example of Australia, which found that its broadband became worse after a government push on fibre-to-the-home. Similarly, it says: "Korea and Japan's substantial government interventions to support FTTP have also been disappointing. Both countries have performed relatively poorly in their use of socially or economically-valuable internet applications, such as e-government and e-health, despite their superior (and expensive) infrastructure."

The report is being launched alongside a new initiative by Liberty Global, called GIGAWorld, which outlines Liberty Global's plans to bring Gigabit internet speeds to the 12 European countries in which it operates. Around 50 million homes in Europe have access to Liberty Global's fibre-based "GIGAReady" networks. Liberty Global expects that millions more will be connected over the coming years.

Mike Fries, Liberty Global's CEO, said, "Our scale, commitment and ambitious plans to invest in the infrastructure of our age make us perfect partners to deliver the EU's vision of a Gigabit Society. Today our fibre-rich networks can connect 50 million GIGAready homes and we are currently expanding to millions more over the next few years, helping accelerate the digital revolution in Europe."

Robert Kenny, Founder, Communications Chambers and co-author of the report, added: "Thanks to investment already under way by cable operators, gigabit broadband will be available to roughly half the premises in Europe by 2018 far ahead of the Commission's target of 2025. This will allow the Commission (and member states) to focus elsewhere, where interventions are necessary."

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is the world's largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. We invest in the infrastructure that empowers our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our scale and commitment to innovation enables us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect our 29 million customers who subscribe to 60 million television, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve over 10 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service across seven million access points.

Liberty Global's businesses are comprised of two stocks: the Liberty Global Group (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) for our European operations, and the LiLAC Group (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB), which consists of our operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Liberty Global Group operates in 12 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Ziggo, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. The LiLAC Group operates in over 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil and BTC. In addition, the LiLAC Group operates a subsea fiber network throughout the region in over 30 markets.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

