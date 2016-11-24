Technavio analysts forecast the global data center liquid immersion cooling marketto grow at a CAGR of over 54% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161124005006/en/

Technavio publishes a new market research report on the global data center liquid immersion cooling market from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global data center liquid immersion coolingmarketfor 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the adoption of liquid immersion cooling solutions that also includes direct liquid cooling techniques among new data centers and the renovation of existing ones.

Data center operators are building data center facilities that can deliver high efficiency and reduce power consumption. Cooling solutions have become an integral part of data centers. These solutions can be classified into two types namely, air-based and liquid-based cooling. Air-based cooling is a traditional method of cooling a data center, which involves higher consumption of electricity. Many data center operators struggle to manage data centers with an increase in OPEX year-over-year owing to increased power consumption by cooling systems.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54392

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio ICT analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global data center liquid immersion cooling market:

Growing demand for data centers

Reduction in power consumption by data centers

Increased use of modular and containerized data centers

Growing demand for data centers

The demand for data centers among CSPs, colocation providers, enterprises, government agencies, and telecommunication organizations has seen a marked increase due to the adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud-based services and big data analytics for operational business needs.

Abhishek Sharma, a lead data center analyst at Technavio, says, "Developed countries are the largest markets for data center operations. However, the number of data centers in developing countries has increased considerably, which is fueling the adoption of liquid immersion cooling solutions. Cooling solutions have become an integral part of data centers in recent times

Reduction in power consumption by data centers

Data center infrastructure has evolved considerably in the past few years owing to an increase in the use of modern technologies such as big data analytics and cloud computing. Despite extensive R&D in the data center space to bring about a reduction in OPEX, data center operators have struggled to develop an infrastructure that consumes less power and requires minimal maintenance.

"Liquid immersion cooling systems consume very less energy, which is almost 90% less compared to traditional air-based CRAC systems. In terms of OPEX, the growing number of racks installed in the data center facility and the rising rack power density has prompted many data center operators to opt for liquid immersion cooling rather than air-based cooling," adds Abhishek.

Increased use of modular and containerized data centers

Increased construction of modular data centers and adoption of containerized data centers have increased, driven by their ability to offer maximum efficiency through reduced energy and reduced carbon emission. These data centers are expected to gain considerable traction among enterprises in the future because of their effectiveness, and their ability to adapt to variations in temperature and humidity.

Vendors in the liquid immersion cooling market namely, Allied Control,Green Revolution Cooling, LiquidCool Solutions, and Midas Green Technologies are involved in offering containerized liquid immersion cooling solutions. These solutions comprise of racks enclosed in a system that is filled with engineered liquid and are also capable of mounting many racks that can emit heat up to 200kW and up to 1.2MW inside the container with redundant power and heat exchanger modules. These units can be modified to offer adequate performance, regardless of the heat generated.

Top vendors:

Allied Control (BitFury Group)

Asetek

CoolIT systems

Green Revolution Cooling

Iceotope

LiquidCool Solutions

Midas Green Technologies

Browse Related Reports:

Data Center Cooling Market in MEA 2016-2020

Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2016-2020

Global Cryogenic Equipment Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161124005006/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com