Microsoft Stock On A Strong FootingMicrosoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been in news over its deal with LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD) since Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) decided to press regulators to block the deal as it threatened competition. MSFT stock had come under pressure as this could have raised more questions on the deal. However, reports that came in yesterday brought some clarity on the matter.According to sources, Microsoft is set to gain EU approval for its $26 billion buy of professional social network LinkedIn with changes in concessions aimed at.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...