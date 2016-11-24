Solar PV is enjoying an unprecedented boom in India, and one of the country's most recent initiatives to promote solar deployment has been the 'solar cities' program. Within the program, cities and town have been encouraged to adopt energy efficiency measures and to increase the level of solar deployment. So far, Rs. 241.6 million (USD 3.56 million) has been released as funding for the program, while the Minister of Power, Piyush Goyal, has now announced that a full Rs. 670 million (USD 9.88 million) has been approved to develop solar cities across the country. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...