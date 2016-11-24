Technavio analysts forecast the global mobile coupons marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 73% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161124005020/en/

Technavio publishes a new market research report on the global mobile coupons market from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global mobile couponsmarketfor 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report has considered the revenue generated from mobile coupons in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

A mobile wallet is a one-stop platform where an individual can maintain a record of e-commerce, mobile content, and brick-and-mortar transactions. As payments represent the core function for mobile wallet users, the top vendors must offer value-added services in this sector. Retailers are a critical partner in the global mobile coupons market. Various merchants may give customers the benefit of value-added services during the forecast period. Retailers are trying to invest in proprietary mobile apps so that during the forecast period customers can have an integrated shopping experience without compromising on special offers and loyalty account management.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54540

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global mobile coupons market:

Growth in smartphone and Internet users

Higher redemption rates

Embracing mobile data services

Growth in smartphone and Internet users

With the rise in Internet users, new vendors are providing m-commerce services on cell phones and tablets that will allow users to make instant purchases. This will result in the rise in online purchases though cell phones during the forecast period. The top vendors are trying to provide a range of innovative payment, loyalty, and insight services from mobile loyalty to digital wallets, which will hike the number of mobile Internet users.

Amit Sharma, a lead analyst at Technavio, says, "The always-connected mobile customers are rapidly changing the face of Internet commerce across all primary sectors. The top vendors help clients to maximize opportunities by supporting different smartphone brands to deliver mobile engagement strategies. This will lead to an increase in the number of cell phone Internet users across the globe

Higher redemption rates

The mobile coupons offer a higher convenience to customers, and this brings in a higher redemption rate. Technavio analysts estimate that the mobile coupon redemption rates will likely reach 10% by the end of 2020, which will drive marketer's interest in mobile coupons. Also, it is expected that mobile coupons will offer faster time to market when compared with traditional paper coupons that involve long cycle times for design, print, and distribution.

In the present market scenario, mobile coupons are redeemed 10 times more when compared with print coupons. By the end of 2016, the analysts at Technavio expect the number of smartphone users to reach 55 million approximately. Therefore, Technavio analysts estimate that the rise in the use of mobile will bring in opportunity for mobile coupon vendors. The mobile coupons are a perfect solution for the growth of the small businesses, thereby attracting a large customer base that opts for discounts through their mobile devices.

Embracing mobile data services

The m-commerce market has boosted mobile coupon services that are delivered using mobile services. The customers' preference for digitized coupons has boosted the use of mobile data services, which require high-speed Internet and interoperability between the issuers and the service provider. The rise in popularity of mobile coupons is due to the use of NFC technology, which is one of the most effective means to carry out the mobile-based digitized transaction. The easy availability and rise in adoption of mobile devices are revolutionizing the way people interact with brands.

The customers are looking for added features that influences their buying behavior in the adoption of mobile payments. These features include various payments that is specific to the rewards program, receiving and managing of discount offers and coupons, and multiple payment credentials. Therefore, the number of users using mobile payments has increased significantly due to the rise in penetration of smartphones and growing consumer awareness.

Top vendors:

Apple

Google

PayPal

Visa

Browse Related Reports:

Global Mobile Wallet Market 2016-2020

Global Mobile Payment Security Software Market 2016-2020

Global E-commerce Payment Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161124005020/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com