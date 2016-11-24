Global Water-based Personal Lubricant Market to Grow 6.75% by 2020 - Increase in the Customer Acceptance of Sexual Wellness Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Water-based Personal Lubricant Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global water-based personal lubricant market to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% during the period 2016-2020.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Consumers are becoming more empowered with increased awareness and supportive environment. People are increasingly using sex toys and lubricants to enhance their sexual experience. Masturbation aids such as water-based personal lubricants, sold through retail and online channels, help satisfy consumers' sexual fantasies. The development of bondage, domination, submission, and masochism (BDSM) concept and the acceptance of homosexuality, which was earlier viewed as a taboo in most cultures, have led to increased exploration of sexual fantasies, thereby strengthening the demand for water-based lubricants in the market.



According to the report, with a change in cultural mores, there has been an increase in the customer acceptance of sexual wellness products such as personal lubricants. The change is due to the increased exposure toward the internet, TV shows, and erotic fiction, growing awareness of sexual wellness products among women, rise in acceptance of sex as an integral part of personal relationships, and realization that sexual pleasure is different from porn.



Further, the report states that although sexual wellness products are gradually being accepted in society, consumers are concerned about the side effects of these products. The ingredients and materials used in these products need to be scrutinized as they come in direct contact with the intimate areas, making the skin prone to reactions such as numbness, pain, irritation, and inflammation or swelling.

Key vendors:



BioFilm

Church & Dwight

Reckitt Benckiser

Topco Sales



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market drivers



Part 07: Impact of drivers



Part 08: Market challenges



Part 09: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9ln9d5/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716