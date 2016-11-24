Research and Markets - Global Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - Key Vendors are Medtronic, NuVasive & Stryker

DUBLIN, Nov 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global MI spine surgery market to grow at a CAGR of 7.57% during the period 2016-2020.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, there is a paradigm shift toward MI surgeries from open surgical methods over the past few years owing to its advanced features, such as high accuracy, less blood loss, reduced hospital stay, and favorable reimbursement policies. Traditional open surgeries can cause various post-operation complications, such as excessive pain, partially collapsed lungs, blood clots, fatigue, muscle atrophy, and infections. Most surgeons use MI spine surgery to treat the severe degeneration of the disc material in the spine by placing a bone graft, resulting in the generation of a new bone that bridges the vertebrae.



Further, the report states that globally, till date, true MI spine surgeries are not widely in practice and majority of surgeons are still using conventional open surgical techniques, especially in developing and low-income countries. MI techniques require continuous learning, appropriate training, experience, and superior infrastructure to perform with accuracy. For instance, MI surgery techniques in spinal surgeries are performed with minimal disruption of the muscles, ligaments, and other tissues that support the spine. The requirement of using specialized instruments such as microscopes, endoscopes, retractors, and other spinal instrumentation allow only trained surgeons to perform MI spine surgeries.



Thus, there is an increase in demand for trained surgeons because of the growing number of surgeries globally. However, a surgeon carrying out an MI surgery should be highly experienced and trained professional because the process involves complications such as difficulty in handling instruments, restricted vision, and the need for proper hand-eye coordination.

