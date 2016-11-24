Research and Markets - Global Mobile Coupons Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - Key Vendors are Apple, Google & PayPal

DUBLIN, Nov 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mobile Coupons Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global mobile coupons market to grow at a CAGR of 73.14% during the period 2016-2020.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is leverage social media channels for better customer connectivity and market penetration. Customers look for click-to-call or click-to-chat options through different devices such as smartphones or tablets and this is likely to the top cell phone vendors to boost the quality of customer experience. Digital marketing platforms are the best way to keep customers engaged and promote cell phone coupons and loyalty products.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is growth in smartphone and Internet users. With the rise in Internet users, new vendors are providing m-commerce services on cell phones and tablets that will allow users to make instant purchases. This will result in the rise in online purchases though cell phones during the forecast period. The top vendors are trying to provide a range of innovative payment, loyalty, and insight services from mobile loyalty to digital wallets, which will hike the number of mobile Internet users. The always-connected mobile customers are rapidly changing the face of Internet commerce across all primary sectors. The top vendors help clients to maximize opportunities by supporting different smartphone brands to deliver mobile engagement strategies. This will lead to an increase in the number of cell phone Internet users across the globe.

Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is distribution channel remains non-targeted.

Key vendors:

Apple

Google

PayPal

Visa

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Geographical segmentation

Part 07: Market drivers

Part 08: Impact of drivers

Part 09: Market challenges

Part 10: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor profile

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qgtfx4/global_mobile.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716