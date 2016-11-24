Research and Markets - Global Automotive Human Machine Interface Market to Grow 7% by 2020 - Key Vendors are Delphi, Denso & Valeo

DUBLIN, Nov 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global automotive human machine interface market to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% during the period 2016-2020.

One of latest trends in the market is adoption of HMI in mass segment vehicles. Another major trend witnessed by the market is the growing focus on reducing prices of HMI systems to cater to the needs of low-end vehicle manufacturers. Consumers are changing their preferences to shift to low-cost, compact cars because of the increasing traffic jams and their tendency to quickly switch between car options for newest models. Additionally, we expect compact and low-cost segment cars equipped with the automated manual transmission (AMT) and advanced HMI systems to account for nearly half of the sales in the segment during the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is government intervention to increase in-vehicle safety will push demand for HMI system. Governments worldwide have increased their efforts to improve safety standards and environmental conditions. Hence, telematics services such as e-call and emergency road assistance- global navigation satellite system (ERA-GLONASS) are increasingly being adopted, which in turn is leading to increased adoption of HMI systems. Government agencies are increasingly placing more focus on preventing distracted driving, so regulation of the automotive industry and its output has increased.

Key vendors:

Alpine Electronics

Continental

Delphi

Denso

Valeo

