24.11.2016 | 19:11
Schrift ändern:
Research ad Markets - Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Analysis & Trends - Forecast to 2025 - Key Vendors are Anergis S.A., Biomay AG & Circassia

DUBLIN, Nov 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Analysis & Trends - Product Type , Application - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% from 2015 to 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include unmet need for healthcare in developing countries, rising incidence of asthma is fueling the market, recent technological developments of allergy immunotherapy, and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on Application the market is categorized into eye allergy & skin allergy, rhinitis, asthma, and other applications.

As per Product type the market is segmented into Sublingual immunotherapy drops (SLITD), Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT), and Sublingual immunotherapy tablets (SLITT).

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Allergy Immunotherapy across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Companies Mentioned:

  • ASIT biotech
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
  • Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Allergy Therapeutics
  • Anergis S.A.
  • Biomay AG
  • Circassia
  • DBV Technologies
  • Genentech, Inc.
  • HAL Allergy Group
  • Laboratorios LETI
  • Merck Group
  • MitsubishiTanabe Pharma
  • Nycomed
  • Sementis
  • Shionogi
  • Stallergenes
  • Tunitas Therapeutics
  • VentiRx Pharmaceuticals
  • Verona Pharma

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Application

5 Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Product Type

6 Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

8 Leading Companies

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zs92hq/global_allergy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire