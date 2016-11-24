Research and Markets - Global Virtual Retinal Display Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - Key Vendors are Avegant & MicroVision

DUBLIN, Nov 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Virtual Retinal Display Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global virtual retinal display market to grow at a CAGR of 3.64% during the period 2016-2020.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

AR will be one of the major applications of VRD. As the VRD can produce bright images, it is more advantageous in the daylight when compared to other AR devices, which have displays such as Microsoft HoloLens. For task enhancement, AR applications display the images in the real world. The images move with the movement of the user in augmented vision.

According to the report, presence of wide range of application areas of AR and VR such as marketing and advertising, tourism, gaming, sports, and entertainment, healthcare, education and training, e-commerce, real estate, and military to drive growth in the global virtual retinal display market.

Further, the report states that the awareness of and knowledge about VRD is limited to a small customer base, as Avegant Glyph is the only product that has been commercialized yet. VRD will take a lot of time to gain attention among VR and AR device manufacturers. Also, it is priced high when compared to other VR devices, which again will hinder its adoption and popularity.

Key vendors:

Avegant

MicroVision

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: VR, AR, and VRD

Part 06: Market landscape

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Will VRD be useful?

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3k4z9g/global_virtual

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716