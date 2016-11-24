Research and Markets - Global Deep Learning System Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - Key Vendors are Alphabet. BVLC & Nervana Systems

DUBLIN, Nov 24, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global deep learning system market to grow at a CAGR of 38.73% during the period 2016-2020.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is rising need for detecting new malware for cyber security. The technology of deep learning is allowing the detection of malicious activity at the point of entry in real time. Deep learning has self-learning capability that provides faster processing and higher accuracy. Alike image recognition, in cyber security, most of new malware and threats are very small alterations of the existing ones. Only a few of them are new malware that are substantial mutations of current malicious threat. However, in spite of this fact, cyber security solutions are the most advanced ones that practice traditional machine learning and dynamic analysis. This machine learning has difficulty to detect new malware. The consequence is vulnerabilities that consent organizations to data theft, breaches, data corruption, and ransomware. Deep learning aids in resolving this problem.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is surging demand for more knowledge about decisions and processes. Deep learning brings technology a step closer to humans by supporting them in decision-making in numerous areas of life and work. The integration of deep learning applications with self-learning IT systems within an organization helps in communicating with people and other computer systems in real time. It also aids in recollecting previous interactions that assist in drawing conclusions independently while rapidly processing large quantities of data from highly diverse sources.

Key vendors:

Alphabet

BVLC

Facebook

LISA lab

Microsoft

Nervana Systems

Key Topics Covered:

